Nebraska authorities reported that two people were killed and at least 19 were injured after two cars crashed into a crowd of pedestrians late Sunday night.The two people who were reported dead from the incident were both travelling in one of the vehicles involved in the crash that occurred at around 10.45pm on Sunday, the Lincoln Police Department said in a Facebook post. Of the 19 hurt, one was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.The crash during a busy Memorial Day weekend in Lincoln occurred after a vehicle driving westbound near 52nd and O streets collided with another car turning...

ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO