Rise up! Gather round! Rock this place to the ground! Def Leppard, all-time masters of glammed-out stadium-level riffage, are back to active duty. Tomorrow, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers will release Diamond Star Halos, their first new album in seven years. Presumably, when Def Lep showed up on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they were there to promote that record. But the band’s regular on-air performance has not yet appeared on the Kimmel YouTube channel. Instead, we will have to content ourselves with a clip of Leppard cranking out three glorious arena bangers back-to-back-to-back. I suppose we’ll make do.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO