13 students graduate from VC’s Emergency Medical Services Program

VC students earn Paramedic Certificates on May 14, 2022, at the Victoria ISD Fine Arts Center. Victoria College provided the photo.

VICTORIA, Texas – Thirteen students recently graduation from Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program.

The students graduated with a Paramedic Certificate and will hold EMT, Advanced EMT and Paramedic certifications to include 41 credit hours over four semesters. This totals to 1,500 hours of classroom, lab and clinical instruction.

Students also often worked full-time in the EMS or allied health fields while receiving their certificates.

Here is a look at the students who graduate

Caleb Lemke, of Yorktown, earned class valedictorian. Lemke works for the Victoria Fire/EMS.

Madelyn Bishop, of Victoria, earned class salutatorian and is also employed by the Victoria Fire/EMS.

Jose Acosta, of Victoria, received the Best in Lab Award. C.

Ben Swanner, of Victoria, received the Best in Clinic Award.

Tyler Havel, of Yoakum, received the 2022 J. Alan Baker Award.

Other certificate graduates include:

Farrin Blazejack , of Victoria,

, of Victoria, Julianna Blevins , of Austin,

, of Austin, Oscar Cantu , of Victoria,

, of Victoria, Carl Caughey , of Victoria,

, of Victoria, Tyler Laqua , of Victoria,

, of Victoria, Tiffany Puentes , of Moulton,

, of Moulton, Ashley Russell , of Gonzales and

, of Gonzales and Brooke Warner, of Victoria.

Students who returned to complete their Associate of Applied Science degree from previous paramedic classes were:

Beverlie Ables , of Port Lavaca,

, of Port Lavaca, Reginaldo Flores , of Del Rio,

, of Del Rio, Laura Herrera , of Yoakum,

, of Yoakum, Andrew Moon , of Port Lavaca and

, of Port Lavaca and Kevin Silva Palomo, of Port Lavaca

For more information on Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program, call (361) 572-6447. You can also email Susie.Jewchow@VictoriaCollege.edu.

The Victoria College provided the above information and photo.

