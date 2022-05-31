ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

13 students graduate from VC’s Emergency Medical Services Program

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG21w_0fvrO36q00
VC students earn Paramedic Certificates on May 14, 2022, at the Victoria ISD Fine Arts Center. Victoria College provided the photo.

VICTORIA, Texas – Thirteen students recently graduation from Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program.

The students graduated with a Paramedic Certificate and will hold EMT, Advanced EMT and Paramedic certifications to include 41 credit hours over four semesters. This totals to 1,500 hours of classroom, lab and clinical instruction.

Students also often worked full-time in the EMS or allied health fields while receiving their certificates.

Here is a look at the students who graduate

Caleb Lemke, of Yorktown, earned class valedictorian. Lemke works for the Victoria Fire/EMS.

Madelyn Bishop, of Victoria, earned class salutatorian and is also employed by the Victoria Fire/EMS.

Jose Acosta, of Victoria, received the Best in Lab Award. C.

Ben Swanner, of Victoria, received the Best in Clinic Award.

Tyler Havel, of Yoakum, received the 2022 J. Alan Baker Award.

Other certificate graduates include:

  • Farrin Blazejack, of Victoria,
  • Julianna Blevins, of Austin,
  • Oscar Cantu, of Victoria,
  • Carl Caughey, of Victoria,
  • Tyler Laqua, of Victoria,
  • Tiffany Puentes, of Moulton,
  • Ashley Russell, of Gonzales and
  • Brooke Warner, of Victoria.

Students who returned to complete their Associate of Applied Science degree from previous paramedic classes were:

  • Beverlie Ables, of Port Lavaca,
  • Reginaldo Flores, of Del Rio,
  • Laura Herrera, of Yoakum,
  • Andrew Moon, of Port Lavaca and
  • Kevin Silva Palomo, of Port Lavaca

For more information on Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program, call (361) 572-6447. You can also email Susie.Jewchow@VictoriaCollege.edu.

The Victoria College provided the above information and photo.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip

Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices.

To make sure you get our coverage sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Sports Headlines and more.

Follow us on Twitter, Like us on Facebook, Follow us on Instagram, Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Watch our newscasts and other programming on-demand on VUit

Comments / 0

Related
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria I.S.D. to host a job fair

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, June 13, Victoria I.S.D. will host an in-person Job Fair to fill open positions. The Job Fail will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Career & Technology Institute (CTI) Mall, located at 104 Profit Drive. You do not have to make an appointment. Parking will be available in the parking lot on the right side of the Administration Building. You can then enter through the double glass doors.
VICTORIA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon#Education#Vc#Victoria College#Advanced Emt#Paramedic#The Victoria Fire Ems
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Juvenile found at Runge stadium with look-alike pistol

RUNGE, Texas – Runge I.S.D. released the following message today:. In keeping with my practice of transparency, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened in our District this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a member of our community went to exercise at Yellow Jacket Stadium and saw a person laying face down on the turf. The community member immediately called for law enforcement. A Karnes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the stadium and after checking on the individual, a look-alike pistol was found in the individual’s possession.
RUNGE, TX
mysoutex.com

Munoz hired as Portland’s development services director

Last week Portland City Manager Randy Wright announced that Sarah F. Munoz, P.E., has been hired to serve as the city’s director of development services. Munoz is currently serving as deputy director of public works for the city of Corpus Christi. She has worked for the city of Corpus Christi for the past eight years in various management positions including assistant director of public works, interim director and assistant director of parks and recreation and senior engineer for traffic and street operations. Prior to her job with the city of Corpus Christi, she was employed by the Texas Department of Transportation.
PORTLAND, TX
95.5 KLAQ

This Texas Man Makes Custom Caskets & is Helping Uvalde Families

Today, the first of 19 children was laid to rest in Uvalde. Attendees wore shades of purple in honor of Amerie Jo Garza, whose favorite color was purple. It's the first of many funerals to come, and while it's a devastating time for the parents and community of Uvalde, one man is making sure that the lives of these children are honored properly, especially with their caskets.
UVALDE, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

May Military Hero

Born September 26, 1919, in Tivoli, Texas, George Hyak is now 102 years old, and if you were to sit down with him you would never guess that Mr. Hyak is over 100, but being 102 he has seen and done a lot. Before joining the service Hyak worked in the grocery business. Then when he was in his 20s...
TIVOLI, TX
thebendmag.com

The Legacy Lives On: Water Street Market

In the 1980s, Brad Lomax fell in love with Corpus Christi, Texas. Shortly after, he also fell in love and married his wife, Liz. And without any prior experience in owning a restaurant, they went on to become two of the most successful and well-known restaurateurs in the city. Their family perpetuates the legacy, with son Richard Lomax taking over Water Street Oyster Bar, the Sushi Room and Executive Surf Club. And just minutes away, their son Ben and daughter-in-law Lesley Lomax have BUS (Bar Under the Sun) in the former Greyhound Bus Station on Chaparral Street.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Shooting investigation underway in Sinton

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement officials are on scene of an active investigation in Sinton. According to San Patricio County Sheriff, Oscar Rivera, a shooting investigation is underway after a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Friday in relation to shots fired. Law enforcement was dispatched to a residence on Sodville Street.
SINTON, TX
smcorridornews.com

Member of Texas Mexican Mafia arrested

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Guadalupe Cano is back in custody following his arrest on May 13 in Robstown. No Crime Stoppers Reward will be paid. Guadalupe Cano, 54, of Robstown, is a member of the Texas Mexican Mafia. He was arrested at a house by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, with members of the Robstown Police Department assisting.
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy