PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - Rescue team in Palisade are racing to free a boat stuck in the Colorado River. Palisade local Rose Avery said that the current was too fast for rescuers to reach the stuck raft quickly, and that a cement divider in the section of the river had caught the watercraft. The boat went down the wrong side of the divider and was caught in a deep crevice in the riverbank.

3 DAYS AGO