My visit to the Sherman Park neighborhood on Memorial Day was a memorable one. I finally got an interview with Chef Tizzy Tazz, who I had been trying to track down for a couple of years. During the course of our hour-long chat outside his food truck, at least six cars honked and someone inside waved, or kids on bikes zoomed by and shouted. “Hey, how’s it going!” Tizzy would say. He would look back at me with a smile. “See? They all know me around here. The kids especially.”

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO