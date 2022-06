The North Shore of Massachusetts abounds with classic New England coastal scenes but none, perhaps, so wonderfully familiar as the Motif #1 Red Fish Shack in Rockport, Mass. A favorite of artists, tourists and locals, Motif #1 stands as one of America's most painted and photographed buildings. The ramshackle look of the building -- framed by water, boats, lobster traps and other visually delightful seaside elements -- brings one instantly right into the heart of coastal New England.

ROCKPORT, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO