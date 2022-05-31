ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

A career in film or television could be the right fit for you

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. While some choose to get a 4 year degree, that is not necessary for everyone. CSB Media Art Center is offering an alternative that can be completed in just four months....

wccbcharlotte.com

Anna Kooiman Returns To WCCB And Bahakel Communications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bahakel Communications President and CEO Beverly Bahakel announces that Anna Kooiman is returning home to Charlotte and to WCCB to host a lifestyle-based show. In 2010, the sunny and beloved host of WCCB News Rising, Anna Kooiman said goodbye to her Charlotte viewers and embarked on...
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in May 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Axios Charlotte

17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June

Pride Month is a time to celebrate being your full, authentic self while lifting up and supporting others – and drag shows are a wonderful opportunity to do just that. Here are 17 drag performances happening through the end of June listed in chronological order. Pro tip: Bring dollar bills to tip and a hand-held […] The post 17 Drag shows in Charlotte this June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC

Jump into a good workout with Kangoo Club Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kangoo Club Charlotte visited Charlotte Today on Tuesday to discuss their one-of-a-kind take on fitness and show our hosts and viewers how their exciting and unique workout is done. According to their Facebook page, Kangoo Jumps Dance is a safe, energetic, fun and motivating aerobic program...
WCNC

YouDay: A story about ice cream

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 10-year-old boy entered a diner and sat at a table. A waitress approached the table. The boy asked "How much is an ice cream sundae?" "50 cents," replied the waitress. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
WCNC

Family bonds forged through food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. There are many bonds and tradition forged over food. Today Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone has a couple of home recipe they have been passed down from his family. One silver lining from the pandemic is that it helped many people reconnect to sharing family mealtimes and preparing recipes passed down from previous generations. In fact, according to a recent survey by Bosch home appliances, 64% of American adults still cook meals today that their parents or grandparents used to make for them as kids. And while families are enjoying this rediscovered tradition, three in five feel they can’t quite make certain family recipes just “right,” mainly due to not having the same kitchen tools and appliances to mimic them. Luckily, help is on the way.
WCNC

How to avoid burnout at work

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Betsy Kauffman, CEO of Cross Impact Coaching joined Charlotte Today to talk about a topic many people can likely relate to from their life at one point or another; job burn-out. We...
Eugene Robinson
WCNC

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with Reigning Doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — National Doughnut Day is coming up on June third, and Reigning Doughnuts is the perfect place to go. You can visit them at their walk-up window in NoDa for hot and fresh doughnuts. They have a wide variety of flavors, including some daily flavors like the cream cheese and berry, s’mores, maple bacon and more! They also have some delicious and refreshing drinks you can sip on this summer.
wccbcharlotte.com

What’s In The World Is Going On At Tepper Entertainment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte FC has parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, just 14 games into the expansion team’s inaugural season. The club, making that shocking announcement on Monday. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Ramirez,...
WCNC

Silver Alert deactivated for elderly Morganton woman

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Morganton Department of Public Safety has canceled a Silver Alert for an elderly woman on Thursday. The woman was last seen along Maplewood Drive when the alert was sent earlier in the day. Around noon, the alert was deactivated. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Axios Charlotte

12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte

When the temperature rises, do what any good Charlottean would do and head up to the mountains for fresh air. Get oriented: Both the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Great Smoky Mountains cut through the western part of North Carolina. Many of our mountain towns are scattered around two main hubs: Asheville and Boone. When to […] The post 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
travelnoire.com

8 Things To Do in Black-Owned Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC is a bustling city in North Carolina that has been recently making headlines due to an influx of Black tourism. Black men and women from all over the country are flocking to Charlotte because of its increasingly Black culture. Charlotte is home to many Black-owned businesses, from restaurants to aquatic centers to law firms. And after visiting the city, many Black people consider moving there to start their own.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Why you should speak to an attorney right away after an accident

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Shane Smith from Shane Smith Law visited Charlotte Today to explain why hiring an attorney right after an accident is so important. There are a number of reasons for getting an attorney,...
wccbcharlotte.com

9PM: World’s Funniest Animals

All the funniest animal videos the internet and beyond has to offer, at 9PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch clip on YouTube. The series includes viral internet clips of funny animal moments, hilarious animal clips from major motion pictures and popular TV series, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets, as well as celebrities and their pets.
cn2.com

It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
