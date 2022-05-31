ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NH

Police arrest man accused of tampering with women's cars in Milford

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eepbm_0fvrN6io00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8vSX_0fvrN6io00
Police arrest Alexander Yee for allegedly tampering with women's cars in Milford 00:29

MILFORD - Alexander Yee, the man wanted by Milford Police for allegedly tampering with women's cars, was arrested Tuesday in Winchendon.

Police said Yee, 38, of Winchendon, had been targeting young women recently by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water and then offering to drive them home.

Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part of the investigation.

Milford police issued an arrest warrant for Yee for malicious destruction of property over $1,200.

Last fall, Yee was arrested in Southampton for putting water in a woman's gas tank. At the time investigators said he was suspected in similar incidents in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester counties as well as in southern New Hampshire.

Comments / 14

Related
CBS Boston

Police looking for SUV driver in NH couple's murder investigation

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire investigators are looking to speak with the owner or driver of a vehicle seen in Concord around the time Stephen and Djeswende Reid went missing. The couple was later found murdered in a wooded area nearby.On April 18, Stephen and Djeswende Reid left the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived just after 2 p.m. and went for a walk in the area of Broken Ground Trails. They were found dead on April 21 from multiple gunshot wounds.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood released photos Thursday showing a dark green...
CBS Boston

Woman says dog died after kennel stay; Salisbury Police investigating

SALISBURY - An Amesbury woman says her dog died of apparent heat stroke following a 4-day kennel stay in Salisbury."It's been a nightmare," said Brittany Martin of Amesbury. She dropped her dog Mikah, a four-year-old Border Collie, off at Nose to Nub kennel in Salisbury on Tuesday night. She left to attend her brother's graduation in Texas, and when she returned on Saturday, she says Mikah was not well."I found him unconscious, unresponsive, limp, barely even able to look at me, in a bush in her yard," Martin said. She rushed Mikah to the emergency vet in Portsmouth immediately, but says...
CBS Boston

Student with loaded gun arrested at Chelsea school

CHELSEA – A 16-year-old boy was arrested at Phoenix Charter Academy in Chelsea on Thursday after he was allegedly carrying a loaded 9mm gun in his waistband. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the school on Hawthorne Street.School administrators took the handgun from the student and police responded to take him into custody."School officials implemented all safety procedures effectively, quickly confiscating the weapon, placing the school on lockdown, and calling the Chelsea Police," said Beth Anderson, the school's founder and CEO.No one was hurt during the incident and no students or staff members were threatened, police said.A source told WBZ-TV that police ran the gun through its system and it comes back as not registered in Massachusetts. Police are working with the ATF to trace the serial number for more information, the source said.
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
City
Winchendon, MA
City
Bellingham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Winchendon, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
State
New Hampshire State
City
Southampton, MA
City
Medway, MA
City
Milford, NH
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Arrest Man on Firearm Charges following a Call for a Person Shot

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Property Crime#Milford Police
WTNH

Public tip leads to arrest in 2017 New Haven homicide: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who has been arrested multiple times on gun charges now faces a murder charge. New Haven police arrested 31-year-old Treyvon Battle for the murder of 28-year-old Norman Boone. Back in May 2017, police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard streets for calls of shots fired. Two […]
CBS Boston

Former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to drug charges

MALDEN - A former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to drug charges.Prosecutors said that while working as a firefighter Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, distributed controlled substances to other members of the Malden Fire Department. Those substances included oxycodone, suboxone, Klonopin and Adderall.Eisnor agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute in federal court.
MALDEN, MA
CBS Boston

4-year-old drowns in Brookline pool

BROOKLINE – A 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pool at a Brookline home Monday afternoon has died. Emergency crews were called to 16 Prescott Street at about 4:40 p.m.Brookline Police said the boy was one of several children in the pool at the time of the drowning and several adults were nearby. Adults at the home were performing CPR on the child when paramedics arrived. The child was taken to Boston Children's Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.  Brookline Police said the drowning appears to be an unfortunate accident. "For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it's often silent, not the way it's depicted in the movies or on television," Brookline Police said. State Police and the Norfolk County District Attorney are also involved in the investigation. 
BROOKLINE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
iheart.com

Albany Police Make Arrest in Connection With Recent Shooting

Albany police say they've tracked down the person who pulled the trigger in a recent shooting. According to investigators, 18-year-old Tyler Burns was standing outside of a home on Hudson Avenue last month when he opened fire. A bullet hit a 20-year-old man who was taken to Albany Med for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Burns is now facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.
ALBANY, NY
nbcboston.com

Mass. Baseball Coach Accused of Raping 15-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a facility where he worked as a baseball coach, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. Keith Forbes, 45, of Wakefield, was working at the Extra Innings batting cages in Woburn in 2008 when the incident occurred, prosecutors said.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police searching for hit-and-run driver

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a driver that hit a 62-year-old man and drove away early Monday morning. The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. on Main Street. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are looking for a dark colored Audi...
CBS Boston

2 hurt in downtown Boston manhole explosions

BOSTON – Two people were hurt and two buildings in downtown Boston were evacuated Thursday morning after a pair of manhole explosions.It happened around 9 a.m. on High Street near Summer Street.Deputy Fire Chief Brian Tully said one woman suffered burns. She was able to walk to the ambulance for treatment and Boston Police described the injuries as minor. Mayor Michelle Wu said later that a second person also suffered minor injuries."I'm very grateful there weren't people directly right nearby," Wu said.Wu called the situation "very scary" and added that the city is "getting to the bottom of what...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Tractor-trailer slams into parked car, killing driver on I-95 in New Hampshire

GREENLAND, N.H. – A man was killed late Monday night when his car, which was stopped along Interstate 95 in New Hampshire, was hit by a tractor-trailer.It happened around 11:30 p.m. in Greenland.New Hampshire State Police said the man's car was possibly parked in the right travel lane with its lights on when the crash happened. Police did not release the man's name.After impact, the tractor-trailer left the road and came to a stop along the tree line.The tractor-trailer driver, a 25-year-old Leominster man, was not hurt.Police said the crash is still under investigation, but speed and alcohol do not appear to have been factors. No charges have been filed at this time.
liveboston617.org

60+ Rounds fired During Shootout In Charlestown

On May 30th at approximately 10:30 p.m. shots were fired near 50 Medford Street in Charlestown. Boston Police Officers received at least one 911 call reporting the incident and officers assigned to Districts A-1/A-15 and area EDTs responded at the scene. Officers arrived on the scene and began investigating the...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
52K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy