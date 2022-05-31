ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Soul Food Restaurant Planned for Denver

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Denver
What Now Denver
 2 days ago

A new upscale restaurant planned for the Denver Metro area will feature soul food. Owner Bryanna Roof of Bry’s Soul Food Kitchen is currently looking for a space to open the new restaurant, which will first offer delivery through DoorDash.

Roof will work out of a commissary kitchen to provide the delivery option in the next couple of weeks until she can find a brick-and-mortar location. “I’m just waiting on a building, trying to find a perfect location in Denver,” Roof told What Now Denver. She hopes to open the brick-and-mortar location sometime in late summer.

Roof said she noticed there weren’t many soul food restaurants in Colorado. “We wanted to bring the South up to Colorado and give everybody just a taste of what we grew up eating,” she shared.

“I’m from Florida, so it’s all Southern-based food.” Appetizers include Cajun Gumbo with chicken and sausage. “We also have some bowls,” Roof said. Entrees include House Special Tri Tip Linguine, as well as Pan-Fried Buffalo Shrimp over Cheesy Polenta. “It’s like a spin on shrimp and grits, basically. It has four different cheeses with buffalo sauce.”

You can also choose from Bry’s Soul Food Kitchen’s signature ribs over Cajun adzuki beans and rice. “It has red beans and rice, and collard greens, and a quarter rack of ribs on top with our signature sauce.” For dessert, you can try the Vanilla Caramel Parfait or Chocolate Oreo Parfait.

Roof also owns an online jewelry business called jewelryLVBryDiamonds+ . She is currently searching for a location to open a brick-and-mortar space for her jewelry store, as well. “Our goal is to get into a mall and sell jewelry there. That would be our ideal location because there would be a lot of walk-in traffic.”

Comments / 0

Related
5280.com

An Ultra-Fresh Take on the Suburban Ranch

Karli and Nils Erickson love what you might call bold houses. About a decade ago, the couple hired architects Brad Tomecek and Kevin Sietmann and interior designer Andrea Schumacher—then emerging talents in the Denver design world and now in-demand leaders in their fields—to build an architectural stunner in Denver’s Lower Highland neighborhood. The resulting home (dubbed the Shield House for its curved exterior wall) was so noteworthy, it made the cover of the very first issue of 5280 Home in 2012. “That was an incredibly special project,” says Tomecek, principal of Tomecek Studio Architecture. “People still walk by the house, take a step back, and say, ‘Did I see that right?’”
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
303magazine.com

Street Food Social: Denver’s Newest Happy Hour & Brunch Events

What brings communities together more than food? Street Food Social kicked with a bang last Thursday in Park Hill! All of your favorite local street food vendors, food trucks, restauranteurs and other Colorado small businesses came together to celebrate Denver’s food scene at Oneida Park. The evening was full of delicious smells, pours of tasty summer drinks and the sounds of live bluegrass.
DENVER, CO
303magazine.com

Denver’s Newest Restaurant Experiments With Cuisine of the American West

Located across the street from the Colorado Convention Center and distinguished Big Blue Bear lies a new haven for Denver culture and cuisine. Chef and owner Scott Schaden digs deeper into the ingredients found in our backyard to highlight product that can sometimes be overlooked. By working directly with farmers and basing his dishes on availability of the season, this chef has truly created something unique and desired. Terra is now open and is a melting pot of tastes, culture and gratification.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul Food#Dessert#Sausage#Food Drink#Southern#Cajun Gumbo#House#Pan Fried Buffalo Shrimp#Cheesy Polenta
Westword

Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2022

As Denver heads into summer, the pace of both openings and closings in the dining scene has ramped up. Way up. At the close of April, we reported that sixteen restaurants and bars had opened and six had closed. In the month of May, a staggering 28 spots debuted and fifteen others shuttered — including some longtime favorites like To the Wind on East Colfax, Blue Ocean/Little Chengdu in the Tech Center and Golden Europe in Arvada.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Serving up smoked goodness in Lone Tree

Missy and Stu Robinson want to cultivate an appetite for their barbecue and for the homey, intimate place they serve it from. “Hopefully we are giving you that craveable experience where you want to come back time and time again,” Missy Robinson said. The couple opened Stuboy’s BBQ &...
LONE TREE, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
5280.com

Tour A Platt Park Home That Borrows From Japanese and Scandinavian Design Traditions

The wish list read like amenities at an exotic resort: Japanese onsen spa with ofuro tub, sunroom, gourmet kitchen, rooftop lounge, bamboo garden and pool, recreation spaces, and sleek modern architecture—with a seamless indoor/outdoor flow—that borrows from Japanese and Scandinavian design traditions. But Brett and Julie Mosley, the...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Behind the Late-Night Shift at Denver’s Last 24-Hour Diner

Liz Contos met her husband Pete at a Greek Orthodox church on the corner of Denver’s Sixth and Pennsylvania streets in the 1950s. After he saw her for the first time, Pete told a friend that one day she would be his wife. He was right. In 1959, the...
DENVER, CO
beaconseniornews.com

Music is back, baby!

For nearly two years, not a day went by that I didn’t use the words “pandemic,” “virus” or “COVID.” While COVID will still be present for years to come, it’s a relief that such terms no longer dominate everyday conversations. This time...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
FOX21News.com

It’s time to check into the newest hotel in downtown Colorado Springs!

The dual-branded SpringHill Suites by Marriott and Element by Westin, Colorado Springs’ newest downtown hotel, is officially open and accepting reservations! Krista Witiak visited the freshly finished property with Jim DiBiase, Director of Olive Real Estate Group, Inc., and Linda Greenwell, Director of Sales for the dual-branded hotel, and took a closer look.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Roller skating rink opens in downtown Denver

Downtown Denver visitors can now strap on skates and take advantage of the free City Skate area at Skyline Park, off 16th and Arapahoe streets, the Downtown Denver Partnership announced Wednesday. Though there’s been ice skating there in the winter months (except for during the pandemic), there’s never been roller...
DENVER, CO
What Now Denver

What Now Denver

Denver, CO
68
Followers
46
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Denver's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowdenver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy