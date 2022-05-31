Soul Food Restaurant Planned for Denver

A new upscale restaurant planned for the Denver Metro area will feature soul food. Owner Bryanna Roof of Bry’s Soul Food Kitchen is currently looking for a space to open the new restaurant, which will first offer delivery through DoorDash.

Roof will work out of a commissary kitchen to provide the delivery option in the next couple of weeks until she can find a brick-and-mortar location. “I’m just waiting on a building, trying to find a perfect location in Denver,” Roof told What Now Denver. She hopes to open the brick-and-mortar location sometime in late summer.

Roof said she noticed there weren’t many soul food restaurants in Colorado. “We wanted to bring the South up to Colorado and give everybody just a taste of what we grew up eating,” she shared.

“I’m from Florida, so it’s all Southern-based food.” Appetizers include Cajun Gumbo with chicken and sausage. “We also have some bowls,” Roof said. Entrees include House Special Tri Tip Linguine, as well as Pan-Fried Buffalo Shrimp over Cheesy Polenta. “It’s like a spin on shrimp and grits, basically. It has four different cheeses with buffalo sauce.”

You can also choose from Bry’s Soul Food Kitchen’s signature ribs over Cajun adzuki beans and rice. “It has red beans and rice, and collard greens, and a quarter rack of ribs on top with our signature sauce.” For dessert, you can try the Vanilla Caramel Parfait or Chocolate Oreo Parfait.

Roof also owns an online jewelry business called jewelryLVBryDiamonds+ . She is currently searching for a location to open a brick-and-mortar space for her jewelry store, as well. “Our goal is to get into a mall and sell jewelry there. That would be our ideal location because there would be a lot of walk-in traffic.”