(Jefferson County) Three juveniles under 7-years-old were injured in a Jefferson County car crash on MO-141 Tuesday afternoon. 30-year-old Emma Holder of Fenton was northbound in a Chrysler Pacifica when she started making a left turn onto Romaine Creek Road but a southbound Nissan Pathfinder drove through a red light and struck the right side of Holder’s minivan. A 4-year-old female in Holder’s vehicle was moderately injured while Holder, a 1-year-old male and a 6-year-old female received minor injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis. 49-year-old Brenda Daniels of Hillsboro, the driver of the Pathfinder, was moderately injured and went to Mercy Hospital South. The crash occurred at 12:15 Tuesday afternoon.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO