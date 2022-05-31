ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week for May 23-28 competition

By Jared Purcell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week during the spring season, fans can vote for the Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week. Voting will close at 9 a.m. on Friday morning and the winners will be announced shortly after. If you want to nominate someone for athlete of the week voting in the future, please send...

MLive.com

Check out Metro Detroit girls soccer district scores from Wednesday, June 1

Scores are reported through the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too. DIVISION 1. New Baltimore Anchor Bay 3, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 0. Rochester 1, Rochester Adams 0. Roseville 1, St. Clair...
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

See who the final high school baseball state rankings favor to win it all

The 30-win plateau is a gold standard. Hit that number of victories and it’s a successful season. The final high school baseball rankings of the 2022 regular season show just how exclusive that club is, with just six state-ranked teams sporting 30 wins. Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, Northville, Forest Hills Eastern, Goodrich, Standish-Sterling and New Lothrop venture into district weekend with that eye-popping win total.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Meet contenders for the boys and girls MHSAA L.P. track and field finals

The 2022 Michigan High School Athletic Association track and field season is set to come to an end this weekend with the state finals. All four Lower Peninsula divisions will be spread through the Grand Rapids area as Division 1 will take place at Rockford High School, D2 will be at Forest Hills Eastern High School, D3 will be at Kent City High School and D4 will be held at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.
SPORTS
MLive.com

Bay County roundup: Garber hits 30-win mark at Western’s expense

BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in Bay County for June 1, 2022. Bay County coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BASEBALL: GARBER ROUTS WESTERN. Essexville Garber got to the 30-win mark,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
MLive.com

Western girls get win, school record, at Selby

EAST JACKSON – The Western girls track team scored 98 points to take first place at the Selby Classic at East Jackson on Tuesday, with Stockbridge (63 points) edging out East Jackson (62), Jackson (61) and Napoleon (60) for second place. Western won three of the four relays and...
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Meet the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame class of 2022

Jennifer Kangas-Brody, Art McCafferty and the late John Molenda comprise the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame’s class of 2022. They’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame Oct. 16 at Ferris State’s Katke Golf Club. Kangas-Brody, 48, is a former LPGA Tour member who is an instructor...
GRAND BLANC, MI
CBS Detroit

Plymouth Native Aria Hutchinson Crowned Miss Michigan 2022

(CBS DETROIT) — Plymouth native Aria Hutchinson, the sister of Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, has been crowned Miss Michigan 2022. Hutchinson was named the winner on Saturday at the McMorran Entertainment Center in Port Huron. She competed against 77 other candidates. She was crowned by last year’s winner Taylor Hale. “Years in the making. Years of discovery, evolution, and dreaming of this moment. Can’t begin to convey my gratitude for everyone who’s supported me on this journey. Today I can humbly say that I am #MissMichiganUSA 2022,” Hutchinson said on official Miss Michigan social media pages. Hutchinson will compete in Miss USA later this year. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PLYMOUTH, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

What Now With Michigan Basketball?

As you've probably heard by now, a pair of University of Michigan freshmen men's basketball players have decided to remain in the upcoming NBA Draft and forego their final three years of eligibility in Ann Arbor. I'm talking, of course, about forward Moussa Diabate and guard Caleb Houstan (pictured, #22)....
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

She’s got a cannon for an arm

DETROIT- SEPTEMBER 27: A general view of Tiger Stadium prior to the final baseball game played at the 87 year old Tiger Stadium as the Detroit Tigets host the Kansas City Royals on September 27, 1999 in Detroit, Michigan. There was 6,873 games played at the corner of Michigan and Trumbul streets. The Tigers won the game 8-2. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Gettyimages)
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Transfer portal possibilities for Michigan basketball

It took until June for the Michigan men’s basketball program to know who won’t be on the team next season. The subtraction is done. Are additions coming?. On Wednesday, Moussa Diabaté and Caleb Houstan -- freshmen starters for Michigan last season -- finalized their decisions to keep their names in the NBA draft. Michigan had already lost its starting backcourt, fifth-year players DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, in addition to reserve point guard Frankie Collins, who transferred.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Here is the latest girls track leaderboard in the Jackson area

JACKSON – This week it’s the 800 where a lot of the best times were being posted. The Interstate 8 meet alone gave us two of this week’s top five, with Lumen Christi’s Madison Osterberg and Western’s Alyna Lewis posting new season-bests. The next day at the GLAC meet in Stockbridge, Rylee Tolson puts up a 2:16.23.
JACKSON, MI
visitdetroit.com

Have a need for speed? Check out the M1 Concourse in Pontiac

Located along the historic Woodward Ave. (M-1), the location offers private garages and its own private motorsports club, state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities and a 1.5-mile Champion Motor Speedway performance driving track. “In short, M1 Concourse is the epicenter of all things automotive in Metro Detroit, providing a place where...
DETROIT, MI

