ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

What happened to Jeff Gladney?

By Ryan McDonald
deseret.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney, 25, was killed in a car accident on Monday, numerous outlets reported. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gladney was killed in an “overnight” car accident in the Dallas area on Monday. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the two-car accident occurred...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Former TCU star Jeff Gladney dies in early morning car crash

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Jeff Gladney, former TCU standout and Minnesota Vikings' first-round pick, has passed away. Gladney was one of the victims in a fatal car crash on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas this morning, CBS Sports confirmed. "Our TCU Athletics family, and especially our football program, was very devastated to learn of the passing of Jeff Gladney. After earning his degree and continuing his playing career in the NFL, Jeff maintained his close ties to TCU. He loved everything about his alma mater. He was a frequent visitor to campus and was at our spring practices and...
DALLAS, TX
On3.com

New information emerges surrounding Marion Barber's death

The football world is mourning the death of former NFL running Marion Barber after the news broke of his passing on Wednesday at 38-years old. During his NFL career, Barber famously played for the Dallas Cowboys for six seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2007 after rushing for 975 yards and 10 touchdowns as the team’s second back.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Star, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy