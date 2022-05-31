ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm delighted to be back!' David Beckham poses with Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville while announcing his involvement with Soccer Aid 2022

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
 2 days ago

David Beckham delightedly announced his involvement with this year's Soccer Aid in an Instagram post, which he shared on Tuesday.

The former footballer, 47, put on a dapper display in a navy suit as he posed alongside Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville, Roberto Carlos and Paul Scholes at last year's event.

During his appearance at the match next month, he's set to chat to players at half-time before awarding the winning team with the Soccer Aid for UNICEF shield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XVwl_0fvrMi5g00
'I'm delighted to be back!' David Beckham (centre) posed with Wayne Rooney (right) and Paul Scholes (left) while announcing his involvement with Soccer Aid 2022

In a statement, the sportsman said: 'I'm delighted to be back at Soccer Aid for UNICEF again this year in my role as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

'It'll be amazing to watch the England and Soccer Aid World XI teams down at the London Stadium and I can't wait to see some of my friends and former teammates on the pitch.

'Events like Soccer Aid for UNICEF continue to be so important because they help to raise millions of pounds for children around the world.

'As a Goodwill Ambassador, I've seen first-hand the incredible work of UNICEF and I hope everyone in the stadium and at home gets involved to support their vital work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bez5x_0fvrMi5g00
Pals: The former footballer, 47, put on a dapper display in a navy suit as he was joined by Gary Neville at last year's event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBFHn_0fvrMi5g00
Support: During his appearance at the match, he'll chat to players at half-time before awarding the winning team with the Soccer Aid for UNICEF shield (pictured with Roberto Carlos)

In his caption on the photosharing site, he penned a similar message but couldn't resist making a hilarious dig at his old friend Gary.

David wrote: 'I am delighted to be attending @SoccerAid in support of @UNICEF next month. So many incredible memories from last year… and I am especially excited to see @gneville2 attempt to run down the wing again [laughing emojis].'

Liam Payne has been announced to captain the England team, and will play alongside Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount and comedian Alex Brooker - who will be the first ever physically disabled participant in the game.

The glitzy event - which is set to be held on Sunday 12 June at the London Stadium - aims to raise money for the charity UNICEF, who help the world’s most disadvantaged children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zo8Ev_0fvrMi5g00
Captain: Liam Payne is to captain the England team at Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2022 at London Stadium on Sunday June 12

Former One Direction star Liam spoke of his excitement for the event, sharing: 'It doesn’t get much better than captaining England in Soccer Aid while fundraising for UNICEF.

'I can’t believe I get to run out onto the pitch with some of my heroes all while raising money for such a great cause. To be given the captain’s armband is a real honour and I’m determined to lead us to victory,' he assured.

UNICEF UK Ambassador Robbie Williams, who co-founded the event in 2006, will also be making an appearance at the match to deliver a special half-time performance of his hit Angels - in front of the 60,000-strong crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgYqh_0fvrMi5g00
UNICEF Ambassador: Robbie Williams, who co-founded the event, will give a special performance of his hit Angels during half time, saying it will be 'one of the most special nights of my career'

The singer said the event will be 'one of the most special nights of my career', urging fans to buy tickets: 'I already know that it is going to be one of the most special nights of my career – and I want as many of you as possible to be part of it.

'Tickets are selling fast, so I would urge people to snap them up while they are still available. In so doing, people will be supporting Soccer Aid for UNICEF, which has raised £60m since we started it 16-years-ago.'

Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Fara Williams, Joe Cole and David Seaman (Goalkeeper Coach) have all been announced for the England team lineup, with more faces to be revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D7t18_0fvrMi5g00
Switch up: Harry Redknapp has previously managed World XI, but has jumped ship to manage the England team this year, with Arsène Wenger set to manage the World XI sideS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvXab_0fvrMi5g00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vvn7W_0fvrMi5g00
Winners: Stars such as Kem Cetinay played for World XI FC in last year's event (picture from 2021)

Over on the World XI FC side, Usain Bolt will captain the team as he returns to London Stadium ten years after his gold-medal performances in the 2012 Olympics.

The runner is excited to return, saying: 'The crowd were amazing every time I competed there and created a special energy and atmosphere. I look forward to returning in June to play again for the Soccer Aid World XI FC.'

Harry Redknapp has previously managed World XI, but has jumped ship to the England team this year, with Usain saying he 'cant believe Harry has left' but jesting they 'need all the help they can get.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7LKl_0fvrMi5g00
From Paris to London: Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount is set to join the England team as a new edition for 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdAWR_0fvrMi5g00
Swapped: Tom Grennan has jumped ship to England with his manager Harry, after being a star player for World XI

Meanwhile, legendary manager Harry jibed: 'I know Usain is a bit miffed I’m leaving him – but the big man will get over that!'

The shake up comes as England are without a win since 2018 and Harry has won his last three games, as he takes star player Tom Grennan along with him to the team.

French manager Arsène Wenger will take on the new role of managing the World XI team, which, so far, also includes Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Chelcee Grimes, Patrice Evra and Robbie Keane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31e75w_0fvrMi5g00
Victory: England haven't won a match since 2018, with World XI taking the win in 2021 and the two years prior
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PYk7e_0fvrMi5g00
Presenters: The live show on ITV and STV will be hosted by UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary with Alex Scott returning as a pitch-side reporter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ORCTK_0fvrMi5g00
Maya Jama will also make her Soccer Aid return, as she offers her take on the game as a pundit (pictured 2021)

The live show on ITV and STV will be hosted by UNICEF UK Ambassador Dermot O’Leary. Alex Scott also returns as pitch-side reporter. Soccer Aid fan favourite Maya Jama makes her return, as she offers her take on the game as a pundit.

Soccer Aid for UNICEF has raised over £60 million since it's initial beginning in 2006, with last year's event raising a record-breaking £13 million.

The money raised from this year’s game could help UNICEF provide vaccines, fight malnutrition, and provide safe spaces to protect children in times of crisis, helping kids get back to the childhoods they are entitled to.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, shared his excitement for Soccer Aid to return to London, after previously being held in Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Sadiq said: 'Ten years on from the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the eyes of the world will once again be on the London Stadium as England look to pick up a long overdue victory over the Soccer Aid World XI FC / it’s brilliant to see this fantastic event return to the capital.'

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.socceraid.org.uk/ticket-pricing/.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WnHM5_0fvrMi5g00
Nostalgic: Usain Bolt is returning to London stadium ten years after his gold medal sprints at the London 2012 Olympics
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22znDg_0fvrMi5g00
 Making history: Alex Brooker will be the first physically disabled participant in the game

Comments / 0

