POMEROY, Ohio – Two suspects have been indicted on multiple charges by a special Meigs County Grand Jury involving the death of Kane Roush on April 4, 2021. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James Stanley, the special Grand Jury returned multiple indictments on Keontae Nelson and Richard Walker. Both have now been indicted along with Jaquan Hall for the 2021 Easter morning homicide of Roush at his residence in Pomeroy, Ohio.

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO