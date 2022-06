Some of Louisiana’s most outstanding students have been selected as new members of the Louisiana Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC). They will work together over the next year to influence the legislative process and make the state a better place for young people. A new council is selected annually and is composed entirely of high school students to address issues affecting the youth of Louisiana. It is overseen by the Louisiana Commission on Civic Education.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO