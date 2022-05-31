ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper cozies up to Jared Goff in the Hamptons

By Jaclyn Hendricks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tqpkg_0fvrLsdV00

Model Christen Harper capped off what’s been a memorable few weeks by spending some quality time with her biggest supporter.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner, who has been busy promoting this year’s issue of the iconic magazine, enjoyed the holiday weekend in the Hamptons with her longtime boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

In photos posted Monday on Instagram , Harper is seen cozying up to Goff, 27, whom she has been linked to since 2019. The couple is seen lounging on a bench outdoors with their hands intertwined.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2Zy2_0fvrLsdV00
Jared Goff and Christen Harper enjoyed a weekend together in the Hamptons.
Instagram/Christen Harper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygAii_0fvrLsdV00
Christen Harper, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, posted a solo shot from Montauk on Monday.
Instagram/Christen Harper

Harper has made various appearances throughout the month of May at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bashes to celebrate the 2022 issue, in which she is featured.

“I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women,” she shared on Instagram earlier this month.

Since joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, Harper has chronicled her journey on social media along the way. She was on the set of a shoot in December 2021 when she learned Goff had won his first game as a member of the Lions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G0ABx_0fvrLsdV00
Jared Goff joined Christen Harper in Florida on May 21, 2022, when she attended a launch party for the 2022 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1602tR_0fvrLsdV00
Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend Camille Kostek, a fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, hit the red carpet on May 21, 2022, with Christen Harper and Jared Goff.
Getty Images
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Goff, a former first-round pick, spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Rams before being traded to the Lions in January 2021. In return, Los Angeles received Detroit’s longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford, who helped lead the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in February.

Comments / 3

