Star Wars Officially Speaks Out On Racist Backlash Aimed At Obi-Wan Kenobi's Moses Ingram

By Erik Swann
 2 days ago

The Star Wars franchise has been growing exponentially over the past few years, as it's steadily bringing in more top-notch talent with each new production. For its latest, Obi-Wan Kenobi , the producers found an array of capable actors, including Moses Ingram. While many fans on social media seemed to be pleased with the Tragedy of Macbeth alum’s work as ambitious Inquisitor Reva Sevander, she’s been the recipient of racist backlash from some within the fandom. With this, the franchise itself has officially spoken out on the matter and defended the actress.

On the heels of the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi , the official Star Wars Twitter account posted about Moses Ingram’s casting and expressed excitement about Reva’s story. The message also rebuked anyone that would “make her feel in any way unwelcome.” And in a follow-up tweet, the account advised fans not to opt for racism. Check out the message for yourself down below:

See more

Sadly, ahead of this thread, the actress had spoken out herself , stating that she had received a number of racist messages. In the same video, she also shouted out those who’ve supported her during this time. And it seems as though the Disney-owned brand has had her back throughout this process as well. Ahead of the recent tweets, the star revealed that Lucasfilm got in front of the situation and warned her that such backlash could occur .

While she’s in the very early stages of her career, Moses Ingram is quickly finding her way into some high-profile Hollywood productions. Aside from the aforementioned Shakespeare adaptation (in which she starred alongside Denzel Washington), Ingram also appeared in Michael Bay’s Ambulance this year. But her breakthrough truly came in 2020 when she starred in the Anya Taylor-Joy-led miniseries The Queen’s Gambit . For her work on the show, Ingram received a Primetime Emmy nod nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Needless to say, she has acting chops.

This wouldn’t be the first time that a member of the George Lucas-birthed franchise has experienced racism within the fandom. Kelly Marie Tran, who made her debut as Rose Tico in 2017’s The Last Jedi , was met with online harassment after the film’s release. Tran eventually opted to leave social media at the time. In the years since the ordeal, the actress (and Rose) have received kind words from numerous fans and the franchise itself.

Kelly Marie Tran’s sequel trilogy co-star, John Boyega, also dealt with race-related backlash around the release of The Force Awakens in 2015. Since his tenure in the franchise concluded, Boyega has been candid about how the backlash changed his view of the franchise . He also shared thoughts on how Lucasfilm should’ve responded , saying that “it is important for the studios to definitely lend their voice” and stand in solidarity with their stars on all fronts.

It’s unfortunate that this trend has become commonplace within the Star Wars community. Still, it’s encouraging that the franchise is now taking greater steps to defend is from racism, bullying and hateful remarks. The galaxy far, far away is an expansive place, and there’s definitely more than enough room for every kind of person.

You can see Moses Ingram in action as Reva by streaming new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Thursdays with the help of a Disney+ subscription . And keep an eye on our 2022 TV schedule for news on more high-profile shows.

Comments / 52

CounterRevolutionary
1d ago

The reality is it has nothing to do with racism. Starwars has always been diverse and ahead of the curve. Lando, Mace, and the clones are a quick reminder of that. The problem is Disney and their agenda above content policy. They took one of the most iconic characters, named a show after him, and sideline him in favor of a non-canon, woke, and poorly written character. It had the potential originally to be a great show, but they had to ruin it by pushing their woke agenda. Shame on you, Disney.

Reply
3
Jennifer Winzer
1d ago

Yes, it does have to do with racism. No not the movei Starwars, but because she's being trolled by haters with racist slurs and comments on social media. They're say that she and her kind have no business playing rolls on starters. They also gone against the Asian woman in a previous Starwars movie also. There's no love in this world.

Reply(1)
4
Evan Stewart
1d ago

If star wars had an all white cast it wouldn’t be as popular. If it doesn’t represent reality it shouldn’t be aired!!!

Reply(9)
4
