ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

‘Armed and dangerous’ teen turns himself in to police following deadly shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmwUV_0fvrLXIM00

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A high school senior accused of killing his aunt’s boyfriend is now behind bars.

Jamari Marable, 17, is now facing felony charges.

Marable surrendered to authorities over the weekend. Police initially said he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Sandy Springs police say Marable, who also goes by the name “PeeWee,” and his 12-year-old brother live with their aunt in an apartment off Roswell Road.

On May 23, a fight broke out between their aunt and her boyfriend, Jazhae Marshall, 21.

“We believe it was a physical altercation between the deceased Jahaze Marshall and the aunt,” said Sgt. M. H. McGinnis with the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Initial reports indicated that Marable may have fired in self-defense, but detectives collected evidence and conducted interviews before determining that Marshall did not pose a threat to the teen or his brother.

“The reason for the murder charge was because the altercation, as we believe, was completely over,” McGinnis said.

Marable remains behind bars and it’s unclear if he will be given a bond.

A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed to Channel 2′s Michael Seiden that Marable was a student at North Springs High School, but was not scheduled to graduate.

Marshall’s mother told Seiden that those claims about her son being physical with his girlfriend are false.

She also said she wanted to put a face to this tragedy so that the public understands that her son was a good person.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Deputies seize over $90,000 worth of drugs, $200K in cash, stolen gun in Georgia bust

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman kidnapped, suspect shot in police pursuit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police officers were involved in a shooting after responding to an abduction call Friday night. Officers said they responded to an abduction call in the area of Duluth Hwy and Riverside Parkway. The caller said his girlfriend was possibly in trouble after she never returned from an errand she had run.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

17-year-old Marietta boy shot to death in chaos that broke out after Airbnb party shut down

MARIETTA — Police say a 17-year-old Marietta boy was shot and killed in the chaos that broke out after a party at an Airbnb was broken up by the homeowner last month. Police said they were notified about gunshots in the Walton Village Apartment complex on May 21. When police arrived, they found a large group of teens and young adults, many of whom ran from officers.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Roswell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
41nbc.com

Macon man arrested on multiple gun, drug charges following months-long investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 32-year-old man is now in custody following a months-long drug investigation. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says Antwan Cornelius Brooks was arrested after members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit seized more than 135 grams of methamphetamines. Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was located Thursday night at a local gas station.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Armed#Sgt#Fulton County Schools#Channel 2 S#North Springs High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownheadlines.com

Eight people, ages 17 to 61, face weapons, drug counts as investigators execute search warrant in murder case; no one has been charged with the 21-year-old man’s death.

On June 2, 2022 at about 8 p.m., members of the Rome/Floyd County SWAT Team along with Rome Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, GBI, Rome/Floyd Metro Drug Taskforce and the Bartow County Special Operations Team served a search warrant at 1505 Gordon Ave., the residence of Debra Lynn Askew. At the conclusion of the search warrant service the following were arrested at the scene.
ROME, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Police recover “a lot” of contraband in DeKalb jail sweep

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was joined by Fulton County and Fayette County sheriffs’ offices and the DeKalb Police Department on May 1 to conduct a second unscheduled jail sweep. Officials from DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they recovered items including weapons, cell phones, smoking paraphernalia, drugs, and other...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co PD probes shooting, reported carjacking

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: they say a 29 year-old man suffered what are described as non life-threatening injuries when shots were fired on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens. There was no immediate word on suspects or motive. Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, trying to find suspects in...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
151K+
Followers
108K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy