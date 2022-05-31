City of Mosinee Receives Funding for Lead Service Line Replacement
By Mike Leischner
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) — The City of Mosinee has received Board of Commissioners of Public Lands funding for lead service line replacement. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski says the city will receive $210,000 from the...
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for public comments or suggestions on the future of Rib Mountain State Park. Planners are looking for “ideas, perspectives, and feedback on what members of the public believe are appropriate management actions for the future.” That could include new outdoor recreation activities in the park along with habitat management opportunities.
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A senior living apartment complex will be demolished. Edgewater Manor apartments were closed this spring. The city-owned building was too expensive to maintain. In order to tear the building down, the city helped tenants relocate. The demolition is estimated to cost between $250,000 and...
WESTON, WI (WSAU) — After briefly bringing wells 3 and 4 back online, the Village of Weston has turned #3 off after a third round of testing once again brought elevated levels of PFAS contamination. Village Administrator Keith Donner said #3 was taken offline last Friday after showing more...
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Further details were released Tuesday by the Wausau Opportunity Zone (WOZ) for the land where the Wausau Center Mall once stood. WOZ and T. Wall Enterprises released design plans and artist renderings for Block 4 which they call the Wausau Foundry Project. It’s a $44 million project between Washington and Jefferson Streets at 3rd Street.
ROTHSCHILD, WI (WSAU) — Six regional Chambers of Commerce will host the Central to Success workforce summit at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild on Wednesday. The event is designed to empower local businesses to get creative to solve the worker shortage while also serving as...
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Over the next few weeks drivers are likely to see more law enforcement out on the road. Area law enforcement departments are teaming up to make the roads safer through the speed grant campaign. Ten departments and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office make the Marathon County Speed Task Force intends to keep the roads safer.
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The Fond du lac Dock Spiders took their second win of the season against the Wausau Woodchucks with a 10-2 victory. Nick Mitchell (Western Illinois University) continued his success at the plate with a single in the fifth inning and a double in the seventh scoring two runs. Cole Messina (University of South Carolina) went 2 for 4 at the plate driving in the first run of the sixth inning with a double to right field. Luke Novitske (California State University, East Bay) contributed to the lead with a single, scoring two runs in the sixth inning and 3 RBI overall.
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Marathon County Judge Michael Moran has sentenced Amanda Lewis to prison time for her role in a drive-by shooting incident that took place near downtown Wausau. The 37-year-old will serve a total of 13 years- eight in prison and five on extended supervision, for two...
MERCER, WI (WSAU-WXPR) – An Illinois woman died when her UTV flipped upside down and landed in water in Mercer. The Iron County Sheriff’s Office got the call at 5:20pm reporting the UTV had overturned in the Turtle Flambeau Flowage. Six people had been on the UTV when...
WAUSAU, Wi (NWL-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks fell to 0-3 Wednesday after a 5-3 loss to the Lakeshore Chinooks. The hometown team led early but was unable to hold on or generate a late comeback. Dean Bittner (Mesa CC) got the Chucks off to a positive start with a...
TOWN OF RICHFIELD, WI (WSAU) — The Wood County Sheriff’s Office has released more information on Monday’s shooting in the Town of Richfield. Officers have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jason Schultz, saying he and the victim were arguing over details regarding the hose for an air compressor just before the shooting.
Fond du Lac, WI – On Northwoods League opening Day Monday afternoon, the Wausau Woodchucks fell by a final score of 11-2 at the hands of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders. The Spiders started fast by scoring two runs in their first four at-bats. But after the early trouble, Woodchucks starter DJ Radtke (Georgia) settled in and kept the game close.
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Northward Peddle and Paddle at Iverson Park is asking for thieves and vandals to show themselves. Owner Patrick Gatterman says four kayaks were stolen on Friday, prompting him to up trail cameras near their shop and requested extra police presence monitoring the area. He...
MEDFORD, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of striking an Amish buggy in Taylor County, leading to the death of one woman and injuring several children, has reached a plea deal with the State. Skyler Opelt entered no contest pleas to five counts on Thursday including homicide by negligent...
MERRILL, WI (WSAU) – A jury in Lincoln County has found Henry Hughes not guilty in the death of his young son. The jury deliberated for seven hours, in a case that dates back to 2016. Hughes had claimed that his 23-day-old son was choking, and that he was...
