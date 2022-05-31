City of Mosinee Receives Funding for Lead Service Line Replacement

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The Fond du lac Dock Spiders took their second win of the season against the Wausau Woodchucks with a 10-2 victory. Nick Mitchell (Western Illinois University) continued his success at the plate with a single in the fifth inning and a double in the seventh scoring two runs. Cole Messina (University of South Carolina) went 2 for 4 at the plate driving in the first run of the sixth inning with a double to right field. Luke Novitske (California State University, East Bay) contributed to the lead with a single, scoring two runs in the sixth inning and 3 RBI overall.

1 DAY AGO