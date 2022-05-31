ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G’s Cheesecakes reopens after property seized by KDOR

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “We’re reopening.” That’s the message G’s Cheesecakes and More is trying to get out after announcing it would be closing.

“After almost three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, G’s Cheesecakes and More, a small business, is making the tough decision to temporarily close in these difficult times,” the company said in a social media post , which has since been deleted .

The announcement of the imminent closure came earlier this May.

On May 19, the Kansas Department of Revenue announced it seized the assets of G’s including bank accounts, cash on site, business inventory and personal property belonging to the owner following non-payment of sales taxes in the amount of $10,877.99 and withholding taxes in the amount of $2,345.31, totaling $13,223.30.

The KDOR said it along with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office executed warrants on May 19 and seized assets at 10 a.m., at 821 S.W. 21st Street in Topeka.

On Tuesday, May 31, KDOR told KSNT that G’s Catering Service LLC DBA G’s Cheesecakes and More LLC had come to an agreement with KDOR that allowed them to reopen.

KDOR released a statement following the seizure, stating it is policy and practice to work with individuals and businesses with delinquent accounts if possible.

“It is only after these efforts and multiple failed collection attempts that the Department is forced to execute a tax warrant, utilizing such actions as bank levies, till taps, and ultimately asset seizure to ensure compliance with the law.”

Kansas Department of Revenue
On May 26, G’s Cheesecakes and More used social media to announce it would be reopening on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, with store hours from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

