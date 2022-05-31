Stryker Receives FDA Clearance for Q Guidance System for Spine Applications

Canine mesenchymal stem cells (cMSCs) have potential applications for regenerative therapy, including the generation of insulin-producing cells (IPCs) for studying and treating diabetes. In this study, we established a useful protocol for generating IPCs from canine adipose mesenchymal stem cells (cAD-MSCs). Subsequently, in vitro preservation of pluronic F127-coated alginate (ALGPA)-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs was performed to verify ready-to-use IPCs. IPCs were induced from cAD-MSCs with the modulated three-stepwise protocol. The first step of definitive endoderm (DE) induction showed that the cooperation of Chir99021 and Activin A created the effective production of Sox17-expressed DE cells. The second step for pancreatic endocrine (PE) progenitor induction from DE indicated that the treatment with taurine, retinoic acid, FGF2, EGF, TGFÎ² inhibitor, dorsomorphin, nicotinamide, and DAPT showed the significant upregulation of the pancreatic endocrine precursor markers Pdx1 and Ngn3. The last step of IPC production, the combination of taurine, nicotinamide, Glp-1, forskolin, PI3K inhibitor, and TGFÎ² inhibitor, yielded efficiently functional IPCs from PE precursors. Afterward, the maintenance of ALGPA-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs with VSCBIC-1, a specialized medium, enhanced IPC properties. Conclusion, the modulated three-stepwise protocol generates the functional IPCs. Together, the encapsulation of cAD-MSC-derived IPCs and the cultivation with VSCBIC-1 enrich the maturation of generated IPCs.
Comments / 0