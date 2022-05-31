ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Stryker Receives FDA Clearance for Q Guidance System for Spine Applications

By Chris J. Stewart
orthospinenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative planning and intraoperative platform designed to be a procedural ecosystem for surgeons and their patients during image-guided surgery. KALAMAZOO, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stryker (NYSE:SYK) today announced that its Q Guidance System received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The System, when used with the Spine Guidance Software, is an...

orthospinenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

A new open-access portal for human immunology data and tools

Researchers at the Allen Institute for Immunology have been busy. Since the division of the Allen Institute launched in late 2018, the 60-person team of immunologists, molecular and computational biologists, engineers and other staff have been setting up a new way of doing research to handle a massive trove of data that's now wending its way through experiments and analysis: long-term studies of how the immune system changes, responds or fails to respond in the course of a healthy human life or during immune-related diseases.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Evonik to Build $220M Lipid Plant in U.S. for mRNA-Based Therapies

The significant success of the mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 is pushing companies across the globe to make greater investments in this approach to treating a myriad of diseases. Increased demand for mRNA therapies means an increased demand for the lipids essential to delivering the medications. To bolster this need, Germany's...
LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Applications#Nyse#Syk#The Q Guidance System
ScienceAlert

Robotic Shoulders May Be The Key to Lab-Made Tendon Grafts

Robotic skeletons designed to look and move like real humans are being investigated for growing tendons strong enough to actually transplant. If the proof-of-concept can be perfected with further research, tissue grown on humanoid robots could one day be grafted onto a real person, fixing tears in their tendons. Today,...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Molecular detection of bacterial contamination in plasma using magnetic-based enrichment

Bacterial contamination of blood products is a major problem in transfusion medicine, in terms of both morbidity and mortality. Platelets (PLTs) are stored at room temperature (under constant agitation) for more than 5Â days, and bacteria can thus grow significantly from a low level to high titers. However, conventional methods like blood culture and lateral flow assay have disadvantages such as long detection time, low sensitivity, and the need for a large volume of blood components. We used real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays with antibiotic-conjugated magnetic nanobeads (MNBs) to detect enriched Gram-positive and -negative bacteria. The MNBs were coated with polyethylene glycol (PEG) to prevent aggregation by blood components. Over 80% of all bacteria were captured by the MNBs, and the levels of detection were 101 colony forming unit [CFU]/mL and 102Â CFU/mL for Gram-positive and -negative bacteria, respectively. The detection time is"‰<"‰3Â h using only small volumes of blood components. Thus, compared to conventional methods, real-time PCR using MNBs allows for rapid detection with high sensitivity using only a small volume of blood components.
SCIENCE
Axios

First 3D printed ear made with human cells transplanted

The first 3D printed ear implant has been successfully transplanted on a 20-year-old woman as part of an ongoing clinical trial. Driving the news: 3DBio Therapeutics and the Microtia-Congenital Ear Deformity Institute announced Thursday that they conducted the human ear reconstruction using a living tissue ear implant. The company said...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Nature.com

A new versatile MR-guided high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) device for the treatment of musculoskeletal tumors

Magnetic Resonance (MR) Imaging-guided High Intensity focused Ultrasound (MRgHIFU) is a non-invasive, non-ionizing thermal ablation therapy that is particularly interesting for the palliative or curative treatment of musculoskeletal tumors. We introduce a new modular MRgHIFU device that allows the ultrasound transducer to be positioned precisely and interactively over the body part to be treated. A flexible, MR-compatible supporting structure allows free positioning of the transducer under MRI/optical fusion imaging guidance. The same structure can be rigidified using pneumatic depression, holding the transducer rigidly in place. Targeting accuracy was first evaluated in vitro. The average targeting error of the complete process was found to be equal to 5.4"‰Â±"‰2.2Â mm in terms of focus position, and 4.7Â°"‰Â±"‰2Â° in terms of transducer orientation. First-in-man feasibility is demonstrated on a patient suffering from important, uncontrolled pain from a bone metastasis located in the forearm. The 81"‰Ã—"‰47"‰Ã—"‰34Â mm3 lesion was successfully treated using five successive positions of the transducer, under real-time monitoring by MR Thermometry. Significant pain palliation was observed 3Â days after the intervention. The system described and characterized in this study is a particularly interesting modular, low-cost MRgHIFU device for musculoskeletal tumor therapy.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Sierra Space & Spirit AeroSystems Form Strategic Partnership to Bring Affordable Space Systems to Market

Sierra Space and Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] today announced the formation of a long-term strategic partnership intended to accelerate access to a vibrant commercial space economy of the future. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220531005668/en/. Sierra Space and Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. will work together...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure measuring devices: how they work and what they measure

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure (BP) measuring devices (BPMDs) were developed in the 1970s to replace manual auscultatory BP measurement by mercury sphygmomanometer. Automated BPMDs that have passed accuracy testing versus a reference auscultatory sphygmomanometer using a scientifically accepted validation protocol are recommended for clinical use globally. Currently, there are many thousands of unique automated BPMDs manufactured by hundreds of companies, with each device using proprietary algorithms to estimate BP and using a method of operation that is largely unchanged since inception. Validated automated BPMDs provide similar BP values to those recorded using manual auscultation albeit with potential sources of error mostly associated with using empirical algorithms to derive BP from waveform pulsations. Much of the work to derive contemporary BP thresholds and treatment targets used to manage cardiovascular disease risk was obtained using automated BPMDs. While there is room for future refinement to improve accuracy for better individual risk stratification, validated BPMDs remain the recommended standard for office and out-of-office BP measurement to be used in hypertension diagnosis and management worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
ScienceBlog.com

Preventing surgical problem nerve damage with glowing particles

A research collaboration including scientists from Oregon State University has developed a new technology to help surgeons know where a patient’s nerves are, lessening the chance of nerve damage. The technology is based on hydrogels, three-dimensional networks of polymers that absorb and retain large amounts of water, and takes...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Formulation of two lipid-based membrane"“core nanoparticles for FOLFOX combination therapy

FOLFOX is a combination of folinic acid (FnA), 5-fluorouracil (5-Fu) and oxaliplatin (OxP). It has been used as the standard treatment for colorectal cancer (CRC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). This treatment is effective, but its high toxicity is dose limiting, and the drugs need to be taken for a long time. To lower the toxicity so that higher doses can be administered with minimal side effects, two lipid-based membrane"“core (MC) nanoformulations, Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP, have recently been developed by using the nanoprecipitation technique. The combination of Nano-Folox (containing platinum drug and FnA) and Nano-FdUMP (containing fluorine drug) significantly improves the antitumor effect against CRC and HCC relative to FOLFOX (the combination of free drugs), resulting in long-term survival of animals without significant toxic signs. Here, we describe two formulation protocols. First, for Nano-Folox, a Pt(DACH)"¢FnA nanoprecipitate is formed by [Pt(DACH)(H2O)2]2+ (the active form of OxP) and FnA2âˆ’, and the resultant nanoprecipitate is encapsulated inside the lipid nanoparticles (NPs) modified with the PEGylated aminoethyl anisamide (AEAA, a targeting ligand for sigma-1 receptor overexpressing on CRC and HCC). Second, for Nano-FdUMP, FdUMP (the active metabolite of 5-Fu) is entrapped inside the amorphous Ca3(PO4)2 nanoprecipitate, and the resultant Ca3(PO4)2"¢FdUMP nanoprecipitate is encapsulated into the AEAA-targeted PEGylated lipid NPs. The procedures for Nano-Folox and Nano-FdUMP take ~17 h and ~4 h, respectively (~17 h if they are prepared simultaneously). Procedures for the physicochemical (~30 h) and cytotoxic (~54 h) characterization are also described.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers show that mutations in DNA can be corrected with short-term expression of gene editing tools

The most common mutation in the human genome is the C>T mutation, which causes half of all genetic diseases resulting from point mutations. For example, the one causing Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome, a genetic disease in which over 90% have a C>T mutation. In a new study in Nature Communications, researchers at Karolinska Institutet and the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea have shown how short-term gene editing can be used to correct the mutation that causes progeria.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical artificial intelligence quality improvement: towards continual monitoring and updating of AI algorithms in healthcare

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have the potential to derive insights from clinical data and improve patient outcomes. However, these highly complex systems are sensitive to changes in the environment and liable to performance decay. Even after their successful integration into clinical practice, ML/AI algorithms should be continuously monitored and updated to ensure their long-term safety and effectiveness. To bring AI into maturity in clinical care, we advocate for the creation of hospital units responsible for quality assurance and improvement of these algorithms, which we refer to as "AI-QI" units. We discuss how tools that have long been used in hospital quality assurance and quality improvement can be adapted to monitor static ML algorithms. On the other hand, procedures for continual model updating are still nascent. We highlight key considerations when choosing between existing methods and opportunities for methodological innovation.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Toxic protein 'variant' may be the next target for ALS therapies

Scientists have long known that proteins can form harmful clusters in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But a new study by Penn State researchers shows that "variant" complexes of a protein implicated in ALS pathology form in separate pathways, a discovery which may make it easier for drug developers to design therapies to target the more harmful variant.
CANCER
The Associated Press

Foundation Alloy Raises $10.5 Million to Further its Mission to Leverage Materials Technology to Produce Higher Performance Metal Parts with Less Energy

Foundation Alloy, a vertically integrated metal part production platform, today announced a $10 million investment co-led by The Engine, the venture firm spun out of MIT that invests in early-stage Tough Tech companies, and Material Impact. Safar Partners also participated in the round. The funding will fuel Foundation Alloy’s plans to commercialize its integrated approach to part production, enabling flexible production of high performance parts while reducing manufacturing time, waste and energy. Specifically, the capital will go toward a pilot facility to validate and demonstrate the company’s technology and value to customers. Foundation Alloy’s high-performance material design IP, combined with advanced manufacturing and a software enabled, vertically integrated approach will not only overcome current design and performance ceilings, but also add flexibility, capacity, efficiency and reliability into the supply chain.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Plasma extracellular vesicles bearing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII are significantly reduced after treatment of AIDS-NHL

Emerging evidence shows that tumor cells secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) that carry bioactive cell surface markers, such as programmed death-ligand 1 (PD-L1), which can modulate immune responses and inhibit anti-tumor responses, potentially playing a role in lymphomagenesis and in promoting the growth of these cancers. In this study, we investigated the role of EVs expressing cell surface molecules associated with B cell activation and immune regulation. We measured levels of EVs derived from plasma from 57 subjects with AIDS-related non-Hodgkin lymphoma (AIDS-NHL) enrolled in the AIDS Malignancies Consortium (AMC) 034 clinical trial at baseline and post-treatment with rituximab plus concurrent infusional EPOCH chemotherapy. We found that plasma levels of EVs expressing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII were significantly reduced after cancer treatment. AIDS-NHL patients with the diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) tumor subtype had decreased plasma levels of EVs bearing PD-L1, compared to those with Burkitt's lymphoma. CD40, CD40L and TNF-RII-expressing EVs showed a significant positive correlation with plasma levels of IL-10, CXCL13, sCD25, sTNF-RII and IL-18. Our results suggest that patients with AIDS-NHL have higher levels of EVs expressing PD-L1, CD40, CD40L or TNF-RII in circulation before cancer treatment and that levels of these EVs are associated with levels of biomarkers of microbial translocation and inflammation.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro generation of transplantable insulin-producing cells from canine adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cells

Canine mesenchymal stem cells (cMSCs) have potential applications for regenerative therapy, including the generation of insulin-producing cells (IPCs) for studying and treating diabetes. In this study, we established a useful protocol for generating IPCs from canine adipose mesenchymal stem cells (cAD-MSCs). Subsequently, in vitro preservation of pluronic F127-coated alginate (ALGPA)-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs was performed to verify ready-to-use IPCs. IPCs were induced from cAD-MSCs with the modulated three-stepwise protocol. The first step of definitive endoderm (DE) induction showed that the cooperation of Chir99021 and Activin A created the effective production of Sox17-expressed DE cells. The second step for pancreatic endocrine (PE) progenitor induction from DE indicated that the treatment with taurine, retinoic acid, FGF2, EGF, TGFÎ² inhibitor, dorsomorphin, nicotinamide, and DAPT showed the significant upregulation of the pancreatic endocrine precursor markers Pdx1 and Ngn3. The last step of IPC production, the combination of taurine, nicotinamide, Glp-1, forskolin, PI3K inhibitor, and TGFÎ² inhibitor, yielded efficiently functional IPCs from PE precursors. Afterward, the maintenance of ALGPA-encapsulated cAD-MSC-derived IPCs with VSCBIC-1, a specialized medium, enhanced IPC properties. Conclusion, the modulated three-stepwise protocol generates the functional IPCs. Together, the encapsulation of cAD-MSC-derived IPCs and the cultivation with VSCBIC-1 enrich the maturation of generated IPCs.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Whole genome sequencing reveals hidden transmission of carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales

Carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales (CPE) infection control practices are based on the paradigm that detected carriers in the hospital transmit to other patients who stay in the same ward. The role of plasmid-mediated transmission at population level remains largely unknown. In this retrospective cohort study over 4.7 years involving all multi-disciplinary public hospitals in Singapore, we analysed 779 patients who acquired CPE (1215 CPE isolates) detected by clinical or surveillance cultures. 42.0% met putative clonal transmission criteria, 44.8% met putative plasmid-mediated transmission criteria and 13.2% were unlinked. Only putative clonal transmissions associated with direct ward contact decreased in the second half of the study. Both putative clonal and plasmid-mediated transmission associated with indirect (no temporal overlap in patients' admission period) ward and hospital contact did not decrease during the study period. Indirect ward and hospital contact were identified as independent risk factors associated with clonal transmission. In conclusion, undetected CPE reservoirs continue to evade hospital infection prevention measures. New measures are needed to address plasmid-mediated transmission, which accounted for 50% of CPE dissemination.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy