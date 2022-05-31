Bethalto chicken dinner set June 19

GODFREY - Hestia needs a special diet and deserves love in a special home. She is a 1-year-old mastiff/coonhound, housebroken and will need a special diet throughout her life. She desires her best family fit in a loving, compassionate home. She doesn't get along with men and maybe was abused by a man. Hestia also doesn't like cats, but that's not unusual for a dog, and she's afraid of balloons. Alton's Five A's would love to have a caring family or individual adopt Hestia for a forever home.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO