Bethalto chicken dinner set June 19

By The Telegraph
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

BETHALTO - The Bethalto Knights of Columbus will host a chicken dinner 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 at...

The Telegraph

Epic Food Month kicks off with pizza week Monday

ALTON - The Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau kicks off its Epic Food Month Monday, June 6 with Epic Pizza Week. From June 6 through July 1, the tourism bureau is promoting four weeks of great grub throughout the Riverbend. Participating restaurant in Alton are Bluff City Grill, Great Rivers Tap & Grill, Johnson's Corner Restaurant, Alton Sports Tap, Decaro's, Mac's Downtown and Town Club of Alton, Inc. For a full restaurant list, visit https://www.riversandroutes.com/events/epic-food-month/.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Hestia desires loving, compassionate home

GODFREY - Hestia needs a special diet and deserves love in a special home.  She is a 1-year-old mastiff/coonhound, housebroken and will need a special diet throughout her life. She desires her best family fit in a loving, compassionate home. She doesn't get along with men and maybe was abused by a man. Hestia also doesn't like cats, but that's not unusual for a dog, and she's afraid of balloons.  Alton's Five A's would love to have a caring family or individual adopt Hestia for a forever home.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rookery topic of June 14 talk

ALTON – As a part of their Speaker Series, The Sierra Club will host an event on Tuesday, June 14 at the Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd., in Alton to discuss the heron and egret rookery restoration project currently taking place in the Metro East area.
The Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON - Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Miles Davis Festival planned Saturday

he Miles Davis Committee will host the 17th annual Miles Davis Jazz Festival this year.  The Miles Davis Jazz Festival will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Post Commons, 300 Alby St., in Alton, led by Mistress of Ceremony Alton 4th Ward Alderwoman Rosie Brown. The committee will award three students with $500 scholarships for college.
ALTON, IL
St. Louis American

'It takes a village'

“Imagine a kid living in 63107 living in a drug-infested neighborhood, who hears gunshots and ambulance and police sirens outside their windows every day. They’re at home eating a tuna fish, peanut butter, or an air sandwich because the mother doesn’t have food stamps. Now, what do you think happens to this child who has a pack of homework that they can’t figure out on an empty stomach while being traumatized?”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

Dinky replica to be unveiled in Grafton

The Dinky railbus returns to Grafton on Saturday - sort of. Before the construction of Illinois 100, also known as the Great River Road, the Illinois Central Railroad Company launched a railbus in the 1920s that operated between Alton and Grafton. The original vehicle was a city bus configured with wheels for railroad tracks that made stops in Elsah and Chautauqua. Local residents knew the railbus simply as the "Dinky".
GRAFTON, IL
FOX2Now

Best BBQ joint in St. Louis according to FOX 2 viewers

ST. LOUIS – The FOX 2 team asked our Facebook viewers “Where is the best BBQ joint?”. Some viewers said old favorites like Pappy’s, Sugarfire, and Dalie’s. Other viewers said their own backyard was the best spot in the area for some good BBQ. Jane said,...
The Telegraph

Encounter celebrates 50 years Sunday

ALTON — The Encounter 50th anniversary celebration and Worship Experience is planned 4-7 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Alton Liberty Bank Amphitheater. The free outdoor event will include the Pig on a Wing food truck from Jerseyville, the Blancas Gospel Choir at 5 p.m., the Encounter Choir at 6 and a combined choirs finale.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Craftsmen alter Alton airspace

John Badman|The Telegraph Craftsmen from Tycon Builders in Alton were working Thursday to put a new roof over the sanctuary portion of St. Mary's Catholic Middle School on Milton Road. The unusual shape of the structure presented some challenges, but the roofers were blessed by temperatures in the low 70s. The moderate temperatures and sunshine are expected to be here through the weekend, although Sunday carries a slight chance of rain. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fosterburg fire district plans meet and greet

ALTON - The Fosterburg Fire Protection District will host a meet and greet at Emmanuel Free Methodist Church, 3993 Fosterburg Road, in Alton 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. People will have the chance to meet first responders from the Fosterburg Fire Protection District, view equipment, learn about volunteer opportunities and obtain information about their services.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton Splash Pad opens Friday

Alton’s splash pad opened in July of last year and will open for the season this Friday. Built in Riverfront Park in the shadow of the Amphitheater, it was a big hit for the short time it was open in 2021. Michael Haynes, Alton’s director of parks and recreation...
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
The Telegraph

Granite City gets grant

GRANITE CITY — A preservation project in Granite City is among grant recipients announced by Landmarks Illinois. The group has awarded $24,500 in matching grant funds to eight preservation projects across the state through the Preservation Heritage Fund, the Barbara C. and Thomas E. Donnelley II Preservation Fund for Illinois and the Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago’s South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Granite City, Naperville, New Holland and Winnebago.
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOV

Standoff underway in Centreville, Illinois

County lawmaker steps in Spanish Cove tenants being thrown out in 30 days. Local military veterans & volunteers restore historic aircraft used at war. Widow of Cpt. David Dorn reflects on loss, prepares for upcoming trial. Updated: 9 hours ago.
CENTREVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 billed as 'great weekend for all'

The first ever Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this weekend in Madison is expected to generate more than $60 million and attract some 83,000 fans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday joined World Wide Technology Raceway owner/CEO Curtis Francois and several state officials at the track to celebrate the historic, sell-out race. Pritzker also proclaimed June 5 as "Richard Petty Day" in honor of the most decorated NASCAR driver of all time who took questions, and a lap, at the track on Friday.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Cranes tackle Ardent task

John Badman|The Telegraph After several hours of work Friday, and the help of two giant cranes, workers from Ardent Mills in Alton removed the large elbow pipe from a dust filtration system on the Mississippi River side of the mill. Budrovich Crane in St. Louis used two German made cranes, one to lift workers in a bucket and the other to secure and lower the pipe. Workers at the mill said the pipe needed repairs as part of the facility's regular maintenance. (John Badman)
ALTON, IL
