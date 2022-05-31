ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa driver handed court date, caught speeding 120 mph in 65 mph zone

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Aggravated Speeding Courtesy: Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. — A driver is going to court after a Tulsa police officer clocked in a Mazda driving 120 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The car was cited Monday while driving on Highway 75. Aggravated speeding isn’t just a ticket, but it’s a court appearance.

Aggravated speeding isn’t an uncommon crime in Tulsa. In March, a driver was cited after they were caught driving 83 mph in a 35 mph zone, near the Gathering Place.

FOX23′s Sara Whaley took a deeper looking into Tulsa’s speeding problem last November. You can read her report here.

