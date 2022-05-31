ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Martinville, LA

Authorities: 19-year-old from Calcasieu one of two to escape from St. Martinville youth facility

By Johnathan Manning
kalb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Calcasieu 19-year-old is one of two people being sought after an escape from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St. Martinville, authorities said. Neither of the...

www.kalb.com

Comments / 0

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed on LA 95, Authorities Searching for Suspect. Church Point – On June 3, 2022, shortly before 3 a.m., Troop I was notified of a deceased male lying in the roadway of Louisiana Highway 95 near Wikoff Cove Drive. The man was identified as Kevin Lejeune, 46, of Crowley, Louisiana. The preliminary investigation revealed that Lejeune was struck by a vehicle traveling in an unknown direction on LA Hwy 95. Troopers are currently looking for a possible suspect vehicle.
CROWLEY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman

Louisiana Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 63-Year-Old Woman. Update: The Silver Alert has been canceled for Ms. Leonard. She has been located safe. Louisiana – On June 3, 2022, at approximately 4:10 pm Louisiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert on behalf of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office for 63-year-old Darline Leonard. Ms. Leonard walked away from her home located on Emile Drive in Lockport, Louisiana. According to authorities , she was last seen June 2, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. and was discovered missing around 5:30 a.m. this morning. She could be in the area of the Valentine Bridge or the Valentine Chemical Plant, which is now closed.
LOCKPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating Late Night Deputy-Involved Shooting in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana State Police Investigating Late Night Deputy-Involved Shooting in Terrebonne Parish. Louisiana State Police has reported that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office requested detectives assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations on June 3, 2022, shortly before midnight, to investigate a deputy-involved shooting involving at least one of their deputies on Grace Street near Bayou Cane.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: CPSO trustee who walked off job detail found

Update: Young has been located and taken into custody. He will be charged with simple escape. Inmate trustee Stacy G. Young, 52, last known address 3340 Burson Road in Lake Charles, walked off his trustee job at the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy, located at 3958 Mallard Cove in Lake Charles, Thursday afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lake Arthur man accused of selling drugs to minors online

An 18-year-old Lake Arthur man is accused of selling drugs to juveniles online. Jude Anthony Martin was arrested Thursday on charges of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (Schedule I) and sale, distribute, make available to minors. Bond is set at $10,000. Jeff...
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KATC News

Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed to solve homicide of Whitney Allen Jr.

Vermilion Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving the crime of the week. On May 11, 2013, at 6:39 am, the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a vehicle crash on Perkins Road which is located northeast of Abbeville. Patrol deputies located a silver vehicle in a wheat field, approximately 75 yards north of the roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Ojj#Ncic
kalb.com

City of Alexandria investigating system hack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It appears the City of Alexandria is the victim of a hack. In a post to its site, ALPHV Ransomware claimed that it targeted the city. The group has also been the source of previous local government hacks. ALPHV has previously stolen data from its victims, which it threatens to release if they are not paid a ransom.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Teen Wounded In Third Opelousas Shooting This Week

Another day brings another shooting in Louisiana third oldest city. For the third time in the last five days, Opelousas police are investigating a shooting. This latest shooting has landed a teenager in the hospital. According to investigators, the shooting happened around midnight Thursday night near the intersection of Lastrapes...
OPELOUSAS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed in Late Night Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 30. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 2, 2022, that on June 1, 2022, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near Copperhead Rd in Ascension Parish. Howard Evans, 36, of Prairieville, Louisiana, died as a result of the crash. Evans was driving west on LA 30 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala, according to the preliminary investigation. A 2021 Freightliner tanker was being driven east on LA 30 at the same time. Evans crossed the centerline, entered the opposing lane, and collided with the tanker head-on for unknown reasons. The Impala was engulfed in flames after the impact.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas. On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA

