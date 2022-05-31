ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Person shot in neighborhood off Staring Lane Monday night

By Jeremy Krail
wbrz.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE - A person was shot late Monday night in a neighborhood...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 1

wbrz.com

Person walking on I-10 hit by semi Saturday morning at the Highland Road exit

BATON ROUGE - A person walking on I-10 was hit by an 18-wheeler Saturday morning, closing westbound lanes of I-10 and the Highland Road exit. The person hit was not identified. The individual was taken to an area hospital, State Police said. A WBRZ news crew captured images of a trooper painting crash markers on the highway along an 18-wheeler, signaling the wreck was serious.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Man killed in shooting off of Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say

A man was killed in a shooting Thursday night off of Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Brady Road. When they arrived, they found Michael Anderson, 57, with gunshot wounds, police said. Anderson was pronounced dead on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man shot to death near Plank Road overnight

BATON ROUGE - A person was shot to death in a neighborhood off Plank Road Thursday night. The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Brady Street around 9:30 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. There, police found Michael Anderson, 57, with multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson died...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

6 arrested in string of Garden District armed robberies, Baton Rouge Police say

Six people have been arrested after authorities connected them to a string of armed robberies that upended the Garden District earlier this month. As he spoke during a virtual public safety meeting published on BRPD's Facebook page Friday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the suspects, whose names and ages have not been released, were responsible for at least seven attacks over a ten-day span in and around the Baton Rouge neighborhood.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Victim in I-10 shooting says having a gun may have saved his life

NEW ORLEANS — With bullet holes still in his van, a New Orleans East man is the latest victim of a shooting on Interstate 10 in New Orleans. “He broke the rear window, the front window, he shot the door, my dashboard, the steering wheel,” said the man who asked not to be identified by name.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Police: 6 arrests made in string of Garden District muggings

BATON ROUGE - Police have now arrested half-a-dozen suspects tied a recent crime spree targeting a usually quiet Baton Rouge neighborhood. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said Friday that six suspects were caught since last week, when police said they had identified four suspects in the series of brazen attacks in the Garden District.
BATON ROUGE, LA

