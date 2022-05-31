Authorities: NC trooper shoots, kills man during traffic stop

Man shot, killed by NC trooper A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation. (Vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SILER CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation.

The trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck in Siler City late Monday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

During the stop, the release said, Mark Anthony Diaz, 21, “presented” a pistol and Trooper Rodney N. Cook fired his service weapon, striking Diaz. Diaz was taken from the scene and later pronounced dead, officials said.

[ ALSO READ: Police: Person killed, officer wounded in NC shooting ]

A passenger fled the scene, but returned during the investigation.

Cook, who has been with the patrol for 16 years, was not hurt and has been placed on routine administrative duty during an internal investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: No injuries after ABC officer-involved shooting at Cornelius gas station, police say)

No injuries after ABC officer-involved shooting at Cornelius gas station, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group