ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Siler City, NC

Authorities: NC trooper shoots, kills man during traffic stop

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcCGU_0fvrJmen00
Man shot, killed by NC trooper A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation. (Vmargineanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SILER CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina trooper fatally shot a man who authorities said “presented a pistol” during a traffic stop initiated for a seat belt violation.

The trooper stopped a Ford pickup truck in Siler City late Monday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol said in a news release.

During the stop, the release said, Mark Anthony Diaz, 21, “presented” a pistol and Trooper Rodney N. Cook fired his service weapon, striking Diaz. Diaz was taken from the scene and later pronounced dead, officials said.

[ ALSO READ: Police: Person killed, officer wounded in NC shooting ]

A passenger fled the scene, but returned during the investigation.

Cook, who has been with the patrol for 16 years, was not hurt and has been placed on routine administrative duty during an internal investigation, the Highway Patrol said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: No injuries after ABC officer-involved shooting at Cornelius gas station, police say)

No injuries after ABC officer-involved shooting at Cornelius gas station, police say

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Cornelius, NC
Siler City, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Siler City, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot everyone’ at courthouse

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one person following an investigation in Carthage. During the morning hours of June 2, the Moore County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office was contacted via telephone, and the caller threatened to come to the facility and “shoot everyone.”. Sheriff’s...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Final suspect arrested in Henderson gas station shootout: police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) – The fourth and final suspect in a Henderson gas station shootout from May 28 was arrested Thursday, police said. Detectives with the Henderson Police Department took Jaymon Gibson into custody while in Durham on Thursday. Police said a corresponding search warrant served revealed the AR...
HENDERSON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Woman shot, killed in Spencer; man in custody

SPENCER, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting and killing a woman in Spencer Thursday morning, police said. Officers responded just before 6:30 a.m. to North Salisbury Avenue, where they found Aimee Wah, 32, shot in the face. Authorities confirmed she died at the scene. [ ALSO READ:...
SPENCER, NC
WITN

POLICE: Two kids dead, one in hospital following Goldsboro crash

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Two children are dead and another is in the hospital after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to Goldsboro police, officers saw the speeding car around 2:30 a.m. They tried to catch up with the car but found it crashed and overturned onto the railroad tracks behind the Holly Street Warehouse at E. Holly Street and N. Center Street.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mark Anthony#Trooper#Violent Crime#Nc#The State Highway Patrol#The Highway Patrol#Abc#Cornelius Gas Station
wfmynews2.com

North Carolina man sentenced to die for torturing, killing teen daughter

MONROE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual violence. While specific acts are not discussed or described, reader discretion is advised. Joshua Lee Burgess, 35, has been sentenced to death less than three years after he tortured and killed his teenage daughter, Zaria Burgess, in Monroe, North Carolina.
MONROE, NC
cbs17

Highway Patrol to seek release video of deadly trooper-involved shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Highway Patrol will petition to have the video released of a deadly trooper-involved shooting on Monday. The shooting left 21-year-old Mark Anthony Diaz dead in Siler City, troopers said. Around 4:30 p.m., Trooper Rodney Cook pulled over Diaz on Harmoney Drive for a seatbelt...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

One killed in shooting in northwest Charlotte; CMPD investigating

One person has died following a shooting in northwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Shortly after 12 a.m. Saturday, police said they responded to Atrium Main in connection with a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, later identified as 20-year-old Jaquan Krider, died at the hospital due...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
93K+
Followers
104K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy