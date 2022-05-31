ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Frontiers First Gameplay Trailer Revealed by Sega

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSega has revealed the first gameplay footage from its new 3D Sonic the Hedgehog game that's titled Sonic Frontiers. First teased last year, Sega's internal studio Sonic Team revealed that it was in the process of working on the first 3D Sonic title since 2017's Sonic Forces. At the end of...

comicbook.com

