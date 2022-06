It was announced Tuesday (May 24) too late for The Monitor’s May 26 edition that the blue-ribbon commission tasked with recommending new names for armed services bases currently named for Confederate generals or soldiers has recommended nearby Fort Pickett be renamed in honor of WWII Medal of Honor recipient and former Amelia County resident retired U.S. Army Col. Van T. Barfoot. Col. Barfoot died in March 2, 2012 from injuries sustained from a fall in front of his home in Henrico County where he had moved in 2009 in order to be closer to his daughter.

