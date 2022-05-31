ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

McKee Announces $500K Investment From Partnership RI to Launch Public-Private Initiative to Secure Federal Infrastructure Funding

 2 days ago

Compete RI will streamline Rhode Island’s grant writing and application processes to secure tens of millions in Biden Infrastructure Law Funding. EAST PROVIDENCE, RI - Governor Dan McKee, joined by members of Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation, today announced a strategic initiative with the Partnership for Rhode Island called CompeteRI. CompeteRI will...

Governor McKee, RIDE, and Law Enforcement Partner with Local Education Agencies for Immediate Review of School Safety

PROVIDENCE, RI — In the wake of recent violence across the nation, Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Rhode Island Department of Education announced further collaboration between superintendents and local law enforcement agencies to identify potential school safety issues and to fund any necessary repairs or upgrades.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Final Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported May 27, 2022)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. On May 27, 2022, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nathan Cooper with one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of failure to report a death, and one count of kidnapping.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Providence man sentenced to serve 23 years in state prison for armed assault on a police officer and robbery with ghost gun and large-capacity magazine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 23 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to multiple felony charges stemming from his arrest by the Providence Police Department in 2020 for armed robbery and shooting at an officer during a car chase that followed.
PROVIDENCE, RI

