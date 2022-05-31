McKee Announces $500K Investment From Partnership RI to Launch Public-Private Initiative to Secure Federal Infrastructure Funding

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. On May 27, 2022, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nathan Cooper with one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of failure to report a death, and one count of kidnapping.

PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI ・ 14 HOURS AGO