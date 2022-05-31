ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde Park, UT

Helen Hanks Dastrup – Cache Valley Daily

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNovember 27, 1928 – May 26, 2022 (age 93) Helen Hanks Dastrup passed away peacefully at the age of 93 at her Autumn Care residence in Hyde Park, Utah on May 26th, 2022. Helen was born November 27, 1928, in Burley, Idaho to Augustin (Gus) and Olive Jane Abrams...

kvnutalk

kvnutalk

kvnutalk

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege – Cache Valley Daily

Wilda Irene (Rhodes) Hege died May 29, 2022, at the age of 79 years, 11 months, and 12 days. She was born June 17, 1942 in Columbiana, Ohio to Mark and Ina (VanPelt) Rhodes. She married P. Harold Hege on October 17, 1964. They lived in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, various mission points, and, for the last year and a half, in Tremonton, Utah. She is a member of the Riverside Mennonite Church, Kenton, Ohio.
TREMONTON, UT
EV’s are on the rise in Cache Valley – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – With gas prices getting higher and higher and social pressure being applied to the energy industry there are more electric vehicles, or EV’s, and hybrids being seen on Cache Valley roads and highways. At the end of 2019, Paul Anderson, a resident in Tremonton, bought a...
LOGAN, UT
Darvel N. Garn – Cache Valley Daily

Darvel N. Garn returned home to his sweetheart, Bonnie, on May 30, 2022 at the age of 91. He was born December 12, 1930 to Oleen and Erma Nielson Garn. The oldest of two boys, Darvel and Clive, were raised in Fielding, Utah. Darvel graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University while waiting for Bonnie to graduate from Bear River High a year later. Darvel and Bonnie were married June 9, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple, and spent 53 years together until her passing April 18, 2003. Together they raised their family of four in Fielding and operated the family farm and ranch. Alongside the hard work of the farm, they enjoyed family fun in Yellowstone Park, hunting and water skiing at Bear Lake. Later in life, Darvel and Bonnie enjoyed spending winters in St. George, Utah with family and friends. They loved their children deeply and spoiled their posterity greatly.
FIELDING, UT
Josephine Garcia – Cache Valley Daily

March 19, 1943 – May 25, 2022 (age 79) Josephine Garcia, 79, passed away May 25th, 2022 in Logan, Utah. She joins her late husband of 47 years whom passed in 2019. Josephine was born March 19, 1943 in Ozona, Texas to the late Hilario and Genaveva Gonzalez. She was the 3rd oldest in the family of 7 children.
LOGAN, UT
Water conservation critical this summer – Cache Valley Daily

Currently, 72% of Utah is experiencing extreme drought, with the remainder of the state in severe drought. With a dry summer likely and water restrictions already in place around the state, it is crucial that Utahns conserve the water we have. One bright spot is the recent precipitation in northern Utah, which means that soil water stores have been replenished and irrigation can be postponed.
UTAH STATE
Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos – Cache Valley Daily

March 15, 1931 – May 23, 2022 (age 91) Rosa Alpina Mendoza Villalobos, age 91, returned to her Savior and Heavenly parents on Monday, May 23, 2022. Rosa was born in 1931 to Francisca Mendoza and Victoriano Portillo Iraheta in Zacatecoluca, El Salvador. She was the youngest of their three children. Rosa enjoyed socializing within her community and helping others in need. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
LOGAN, UT
Montana schools chief fined $100 in school bus passing case

FILE – Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools in front of the state capitol in Helena, Mont., on Oct. 1, 2021. Arntzen was cited on Thursday, May 26, 2022, for illegally passing a school bus in a residential subdivision the previous week. While Arntzen said she did not recall the incident, she thanked the school bus driver who reported the incident for his vigilance. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File)
HELENA, MT
Texas man makes custom caskets for Uvalde school shooting victims

A Texas man worked for days on end to customize caskets for the 19 children who were killed after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last Tuesday. Trey Ganem, the owner of SoulShine Industries, a company that specializes in custom caskets and urns, said he...
UVALDE, TX
Jack David Payton – Cache Valley Daily

Our loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa, Jack David Payton passed away peacefully on May 25, 2022 surrounded by his family. Jack was born on July 27, 1945 in Ogden Utah to Jack David and Marvela Rutherford Payton. After completing his education, he joined the US Navy where he completed 20 years of service, where he enjoyed traveling around the world while serving his country. Jack married his sweetheart, Darlene Bouck and spent 25 years happily married. He enjoyed building and collecting trains. He also enjoyed fishing. He was extremely proud to be a Navy Veteran. He proudly wore his Navy hat. Jack loved spending time with his family and grandchildren and his four legged kids.
OGDEN, UT
Schools dismiss students early amid dangerous heat

Break out the sunscreen, hats and water bottles: record high temperatures are possible in the Northeast Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to skyrocket to 94 degrees in New York City, 97 degrees in Philadelphia, 95 degrees in Washington, D.C., and 90 degrees in Pittsburgh. The record high temperatures currently stand...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ohio governor to sign bill allowing armed school employees

Rob Sexton, lobbyist for Buckeye Firearms Association and a supporter of GOP legislation that would permit Ohio school districts to arm employees by creating training standards, testifies in favor of the latest version of the bill on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Sexton urged lawmakers not to make training requirements so burdensome that employees would decide against participating. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
OHIO STATE

