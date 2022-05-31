Police Identify Body Found In Pond

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.

