Police Identify Body Found In Pond

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vandalism is on the rise in Springfield. Springfield Police Department has been getting reports of smashed car windows and doors pried open across town— but the most reports stem from central Springfield. Near downtown, one woman returned to her car to find her window smashed and someone going through her things. Kate Tarrant […]
(KTTS News) — We now know the name of the man who died after a shooting at a party near Ozark over the Memorial Day weekend. Robert Winningham was 46. The Christian County Sheriff says he got into a fight with someone and fired a handgun. Someone else fired...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police ruled out foul play in a death investigation at a Springfield apartment complex. Police found the body of Brandon Lee Sharp, 22, in a pond on the Golden Pond Apartments complex. Officers responded to the scene Monday at Hillcrest and Republic Road around 10 a.m....
West Plains, MO. – The Howell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a West Plains man due to his multiple stealing and property damage offenses. On June 1st, a Deputy from the Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at West Plains Marine, where an Arctic Cat Utility Vehicle was used to break down a chain link fence, where another Arctic Cat was stolen.
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a burglary and stealing case out of Willard. It happened at a home off of W. Farm Road 94. On February 28, a game camera on the property captured images of a man trespassing. He’s seen carrying off a large egg incubator. Investigators say the homeowner had recently died and family members had locked up the property. The value of the stolen GQF Complete Incubator is estimated at $2,200.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield learning center closed early on Friday after a fire in the bathroom. The fire started around 10 a.m. at Alpha Tots in a strip mall near Sunshine and Kansas. Investigators say employees extinguished the fire. Investigators say the cause is likely electrical. Nearly 40...
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Missouri, Wednesday, June 1. At approximately 10:22 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a property on State Highway B for a possible gunshot wound. When deputies arrived they discovered a man later identified as Zachery Owens, with a gunshot. EMS performed CPR on Zachery, […]
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Barry County authorities are warning the public about three escaped inmates. The trio, which fled the jail in the early morning hours according to the Sheriff’s Office, consists of Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins. Blevins was being held in Barry County Jail on a laundry list […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department warns of a recent trend in car break-ins. Police say the summer months have been historically the busiest time for smash and grabs involving vehicles. Police say thieves target parks, gyms, and apartment complexes. But thefts can happen anywhere. One woman says...
The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
CASSVILLE, Mo. – Three inmates escaped custody of the Barry County jail at Cassville, Mo. in the early morning hours of Friday, June 3, 2022. Lance Justin Stephens, 29, was being held on drug charges and unlawful use of a weapon with a $75,000 bond. Matthew Allen Crawford, 29, was being held on failure to appear charges of Felony Stealing...
Two people from Grovespring were hurt in a single-vehicle accident at 1 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri 5, nine miles south of Lebanon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Gordon E. Smith, 78, the driver of a northbound 2006 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and struck a tree. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are trying to figure out how a man found in a pond behind some apartments died. Someone called 911 after the man was spotted behind the Golden Pond apartments near Golden and Republic Road. Police were called to the scene to investigate. Police say...
A Willow Springs woman was involved in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Willow Springs Thursday afternoon, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Amber D. Roberts, 38, was driving northbound on Highway 137 when an unknown vehicle crossed the center of the roadway and struck her 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette.
(KTTS News) — The Barry County sheriff says three inmates broke out of the jail early Friday morning. Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are on the run. The sheriff says the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Greene County deputies arrested a man Tuesday after he was accused of breaking into a home and briefly holding a woman hostage. Greene County Deputies responded to a trespassing call Tuesday at the 4000 Block of East Kearney Street. Deputies found a man, who deputies later identified as John Yaggy, who unlawfully […]
Fire destroys a historical landmark along Route 66 in Laclede County. Fire crews were called to the old Oasis Truck Port and Café early Wednesday afternoon. By the times crews arrived, fire was showing through the roof. Although fire damage was contained to the area of origin, the building suffered extensive smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No injuries were reported.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rescue teams located a swimmer’s body reported missing in Lake Springfield. Rescuers responded around 5 p.m. Witnesses say the man jumped off a dock and did not resurface. Paramedics treated another man who jumped into the water, attempting to rescue him. The Springfield Fire Department...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the husband of a woman who was shot to death Saturday night, May 28, 2022. Police found Ada Hodgkins with gunshot wounds when they were called to 2652 S. Glenview Avenue. Hodgkins died of her injuries at a hospital. Springfield Police investigators with the Homicide […]
