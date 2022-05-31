ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youth make up about 20% of 2022 area shooting deaths

By Braley Dodson
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — About one in five shootings deaths in the area so far in 2022 have been among those aged 18 and younger, according to a crime analysis from News13.

Out of at least 140 shootings this year within News13’s coverage area — which includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina — 49 have been fatal, leading to 52 deaths, according to information provided by law enforcement.

Among those, 11 people under the age of 18 have died, and 14 people under the age of 20 have died, as of information provided Tuesday afternoon. Six victims, along with their ages, have not yet been publicly identified by authorities.

Among the 11 deaths of youths under the age of 18, eight of the cases have been solved.

Three of the youths have been from Florence. Five of the fatal shootings that involved the death of a youth happened within Florence County.

Last year, 12 of 136 people killed in area shootings were 18 years old or younger.

Information on victims’ ages was gathered from information provided by authorities and found in obituaries. Suicides are not counted in the data, unless it is part of a murder-suicide event, none of which have involved children this year.

The youngest victim is 8-year-old Quarius Naqua Dunham, who authorities said was killed when 40-year-old Charles Montgomery Allen had “no motive” for shooting at cars driving by his home this weekend.

Unsolved murders involving youth include:

Solved murders involving youth include:

