In middle school, I thought I would die without a velour Juicy Couture tote bag. I didn't, but I did fall down a flight of stairs and break both my arms at once. The incident was far from glamorous, but I figured I could at least use it for sympathy and to acquire enough get well soon cash to afford the 'It' bag that defined the 2000s. Eventually, I had enough money in my piggy bank to convince my mom to let me buy the bag — once my arms were out of casts, of course — and I think I've spent my entire life chasing the Paris-Hilton-also-owns-this high that came with wearing the hottest bag of the moment.

