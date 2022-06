COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County Police are searching for the people who shot and killed a man, then left his body just off the roadway. The deadly shooting happened on Mars Hill Road near Acworth around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The crime scene was right across the street from Durham Middle School. FOX 5 spoke with the victim's fiancée who says her boyfriend was a protector, very kind and loved his family.

