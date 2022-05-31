SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats.

The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies.

The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center this year, opening on select Saturdays throughout the summer and fall.

Visitors can indulge in a variety of diverse cuisines, unique gifts made by local artisans, an international beer garden, live entertainment, and more.

Event admission is free of charge and will be open on these dates from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

June 18

July 16

August 6

October 29

Location: 155 North 1000 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Event organizers say the festival aims to “celebrate the multiculturalism and diversity of SLC’s growing population.”

Officials hope the festival will become a year-round experience that will create a community gathering place in Salt Lake City’s west side to share cultural ideas and customs from around the world.

The festival also hopes to provide job opportunities for refugee and immigrant entrepreneurs in Utah.

“In subsequent years, more dates for the market will be added each month,” officials say. “The long-term goal for the market to eventually becoming a full-time destination. An advisory committee has been formed consisting of members of the community and representatives from various cultural organizations in Salt Lake. The committee will be the driving force behind the overall development and growth of the International Market at the Fairpark.”

“Embracing the growing diversity of Salt Lake County, the Market seeks to feature ethnically-diverse foods, celebrate Utah’s multiculturalism, and create a much-needed community gathering space on Salt Lake City’s westside,” officials say. “The International Market plans to do this by giving small businesses a place to sell their products and streamline opportunities for migrant and refugee entrepreneurs to set up shop. The Market’s location next to a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station and proximity to downtown will make it a publicly accessible and affordable destination for locals and visitors alike, giving all frequenters the option to become connected to diverse cultures, customs, and beliefs.”

To check out how the festival also aims to address food insecurity in Salt Lake City’s westside, click here.

For all event details, click here.

