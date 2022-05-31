ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LcBnc_0fvrGkV200

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As the summer months descend upon Utah, it’s the perfect time to enjoy the warm weather with tasty eats.

The International Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer, bringing the wonderfully unique flavors of the world to Utah foodies.

The festival will be held at the Utah State Fairpark & Event Center this year, opening on select Saturdays throughout the summer and fall.

Visitors can indulge in a variety of diverse cuisines, unique gifts made by local artisans, an international beer garden, live entertainment, and more.

OPEN NOW: Park City Mountain opens for summer activities 2022

Event admission is free of charge and will be open on these dates from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

  • June 18
  • July 16
  • August 6
  • October 29

Location: 155 North 1000 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116

Event organizers say the festival aims to “celebrate the multiculturalism and diversity of SLC’s growing population.”

Officials hope the festival will become a year-round experience that will create a community gathering place in Salt Lake City’s west side to share cultural ideas and customs from around the world.

The festival also hopes to provide job opportunities for refugee and immigrant entrepreneurs in Utah.

“In subsequent years, more dates for the market will be added each month,” officials say. “The long-term goal for the market to eventually becoming a full-time destination. An advisory committee has been formed consisting of members of the community and representatives from various cultural organizations in Salt Lake. The committee will be the driving force behind the overall development and growth of the International Market at the Fairpark.”

UTAH SKIES: Hill AFB air show returns to Utah this summer

“Embracing the growing diversity of Salt Lake County, the Market seeks to feature ethnically-diverse foods, celebrate Utah’s multiculturalism, and create a much-needed community gathering space on Salt Lake City’s westside,” officials say. “The International Market plans to do this by giving small businesses a place to sell their products and streamline opportunities for migrant and refugee entrepreneurs to set up shop. The Market’s location next to a Utah Transit Authority TRAX station and proximity to downtown will make it a publicly accessible and affordable destination for locals and visitors alike, giving all frequenters the option to become connected to diverse cultures, customs, and beliefs.”

To check out how the festival also aims to address food insecurity in Salt Lake City’s westside, click here.

For all event details, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Brand new food hall opens in Salt Lake County

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers, get ready as a brand new food hall joins the Utah dining scene. Block Party 2700, a new community food hall celebrated its grand opening on May 31 and is officially open for diners. The new food destination features restaurants serving a variety of delicious fare including Italian cuisine, […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Stay at the luxurious Grand America Hotel

KUTV — Why not have a staycation this weekend?. Book your stay at The Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST on CBS Channel 2, 2 pm on KMYU, and 3 pm on KJZZ.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Lifestyle
Local
Utah Lifestyle
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
Salt Lake City, UT
Food & Drinks
outsidebusinessjournal.com

Evo Hotel, First of Its Kind, Opens in Salt Lake City

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. If you know evo as a first stop for skis, boots, and accessories shopping, you’ll probably be surprised to learn that the retailer also wants to be involved in your travel planning. The Seattle-based gear company opened its first evo-branded hotel earlier this year in Salt Lake City on the outdoors-themed Campus Salt Lake development, with an official grand opening scheduled for this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Houses overvalued by more than 50% in three Utah cities

(The Center Square) - Housing prices in at least three cities in Utah are overvalued by more than 50%, according to a new report. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University scored the top 100 most overpriced U.S. cities using open-source data from Zillow and other providers. They found home buyers in several Utah cities are paying well above what houses are actually worth.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Salt Lake City#Utah Transit Authority#Food Drink#Ut 84116 Event
ABC4

New firework restrictions in Salt Lake County

UTAH (ABC4) – New firework restrictions are in place in Salt Lake County.  “Those firework sparks can jump in and start a fire quite easily in the right vegetation,” Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker Said.   Firefighters said rain brings tall, green vegetation, which will soon become a problem.  “All that grass grows and then it […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

SLCPD trading gift cards for guns in upcoming event

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This weekend, officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are excited to help remove no-longer-wanted guns off Utah streets. The SLCPD will join forces with Mayor Erin Mendenhall to host a gun buy back event on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Public Safety […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

New state-of-the-art residential complex opens in Orem

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Local residents can look forward to the debut of a brand new housing complex in Orem. “The Green on Campus Drive” is a new state-of-the-art community geared toward students attending Utah Valley University (UVU). The new building celebrated its grand opening on June 3 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The complex spans […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

A list of all the changes that were made to Utah’s liquor laws on June 1

UTAH (ABC4) – Yesterday, representatives of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced a grocery list of changes that were made to the organization which went into effect June 1.   The event, held at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, kicked-off with an emphasis on the department’s new name and mission statement. As noted by […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kslnewsradio.com

Morning earthquake in Magna felt throughout valley

SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning earthquake in Magna on Friday measured a magnitude of 2.5. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations, hundreds of people reported feeling the quake. The shaking began at 5:02 a.m on Friday. The university said that Friday’s event was actually an...
MAGNA, UT
ABC4

Utah May weather recap

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The month of May was truly a story of feast or famine when it comes to precipitation across the state. Northern Utah did quite well while southern Utah went through another month on the dry side of things. Starting with how dry things were in southern Utah, both Cedar […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Is there an explanation for recent rockfalls in Utah?

CEDAR HILLS, Utah — A hiker is in the hospital after a rock the size of a tennis ball hit her on the Timpanogos Cave Trail. It happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon of Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the rock knocked the 65-year-old woman unconscious and caused bleeding from her head.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Earthquake rattles Salt Lake County residents

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Did you feel that shaking this morning? Some Utah residents were jolted awake by a small earthquake that struck Salt Lake County on Friday morning. According to the University of Utah Seismograph Station, the quake originated about three kilometers northeast of Magna. The earthquake had a shallow depth of […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

DABC speaks on changes to Utah liquor laws, new name

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, residents across Utah are raising their glasses as Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) has made numerous adjustments to liquor laws that will officially go into effect today, June 1. This morning at 10:15 a.m. DABC Director Tiffany Carlson will acknowledge the department’s new name, announce its new […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SLCo Mayor Jenny Wilson tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Wilson confirmed the positive test by posting a photo on Twitter saying, ”Guess it’s my turn. Getting ready for work I had this unpleasant surprise. No symptoms.” The post was followed by a picture showing […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Highway husky seen romping around I-15 interchange had 'quite the adventure'

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A dog that found its way onto I-15 during the Wednesday morning commute is now having a little downtime after a day of racing around Salt Lake County. Every I-15 commuter knows there are certain times of the day when drivers can just expect traffic to slow down. During the drive on June 1, though, it wasn't an increase of vehicles that decreased the highway speeds.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
PLANetizen

Buslash in Salt Lake City

Public transit is more welcome in some parts of Salt Lake City than others. | Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock. Kaitlyn Bancroft reports for the Salt Lake Tribune about a political controversy created by proposed bus routes through the Avenues in Salt Lake City. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA), which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

ABC4

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy