BAY CITY, MI - Two prescribed burns are planned for Friday, June 3 in Bay County by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. The DNR plans to burn 18 acres in Bangor Township starting at 10:30 a.m. and 45 acres in Pinconning Township starting at 2 p.m. to help promote native grass and plant growth. The Bangor Township burn is being done to remove invasive shrubs and the Pinconning Township one targets invasive autumn olive plants.

BAY COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO