ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Sixers’ Joel Embiid Expected to be Ready for Camp Following Surgery

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=377bvu_0fvrGOHA00

Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid underwent surgery on Monday to repair multiple fingers.

He is expected to be recovered by the time training camp opens in the fall, the team said.

Embiid played in the postseason with a torn ligament in his right thumb, an injury first listed during Philadelphia’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. They were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals by the Miami Heat.

In addition, he had surgery on his left index finger.

Embiid led the NBA in scoring with 30.6 points per game and also averaged 11.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 68 games. In 10 postseason games, he averaged 23.6 points and 10.7 rebounds while hampered by the finger injuries as well as a fractured right orbital bone sustained in the playoffs.

Embiid, 28, is a four-time All-NBA selection and a five-time All-Star. He was a finalist for league MVP, an award that went to Denver’s Nikola Jokic for the second straight year.

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Nets G Ben Simmons undergoing back surgery

Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons will undergo back surgery Thursday to alleviate pain caused by the herniated disc that prevented him from suiting up with the Nets. The team announced Wednesday that Simmons will have a microdiscectomy procedure. “It has been determined that the best course of action for Ben’s...
NBA
Field Level Media

76ers GM: Doc Rivers to Return as Coach

Doc Rivers will return as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers next season, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said Friday. The confirmation came one day after the Sixers’ season ended with a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals. In his second season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Jordan Poole's Potential Girlfriend Revealed, Warriors Star Has Been Linked To Model Kim Cruz

Jordan Poole is one of the most exciting young players in the NBA, having emerged as a legitimate star on the Golden State Warriors. Poole has been a key piece in helping the Warriors reach the NBA Finals and is widely expected to get a huge contract after his current deal expires. If he can win a championship before then, his star will only continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Who is the biggest celebrity Warriors fan?

Being a fan of basketball while living in California usually means you’re either a Clippers or a Lakers fan, but there’s another team just a few hours north that has captured the hearts of many. The Golden State Warriors have become one of the most dominant NBA franchises, winning three championships in the last six years and ranking as the sixth-most valuable sports franchise in the world.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Make Decision On Aspect Of Sixers Trade

Thanks to the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, the Brooklyn Nets owned the Philadelphia 76ers' 2022 first-round pick. However, a stipulation of the deal enabled Brooklyn to have the option to push the pick back until 2023. Reportedly, they have chosen to do that. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors#The Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks fans won’t be pleased with latest free agency update on Jalen Brunson, Mavs

After failing to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are turning their attention to their to-do list for the offseason. Undoubtedly one of the top items on that is the retention of pending free agent guard, Jalen Brunson, who has long gotten the attention of the New York Knicks. However, their prospects of landing Brunson are not looking high at the moment, with the guard rumored to be leading towards a return to the Mavs.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
The Spun

Luke Walton Has Reportedly Landed A New Coaching Job

Former Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton reportedly has a new NBA gig. Walton will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers as an assistant coach, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 42-year-old finished his playing career in Cleveland in 2013. "The Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring Luke Walton...
CLEVELAND, OH
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy