Davenport Public Library Summer Reading Program Teaser

Gabriella Torres is an abstract visual artist living and working in Clinton, Iowa. This summer, she is creating an outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Clinton that will run from June through September. The exhibit, designed to be a large-scale abstract forest of art, consists of 12 abstract paintings suspended in custom frames designed by local woodworker, Tim Fuller, that range in size from 4 to 10 feet. This project, partially funded by the Iowa Arts Council, aims to create an immersive art experience to promote the arts in Clinton and to attract visitors from the surrounding area.
Comments / 0