Davenport Public Library Summer Reading Program Teaser

L.A. Guns & Faster Pussycat will rock The Rust Belt July 10!. L.A. Guns never looked like the pretty poster boys that so many of their peers did, but more the band that you would be terrified to bump into in an alley as they would likely be carrying switchblades and ready for a fight. But despite having many songs to back up that image, the band could also write powerful ballads (see the smash hit, “The Ballad Of Jayne” for Exhibit A of this argument) that showed there were some serious songwriting chops in the band. Those chops are on full display on the band’s two most recent studio albums and the upcoming new album, “Checkered Past,” arguably one of the most vital and exciting releases in the band’s catalog.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO