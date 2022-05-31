ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport Public Library Summer Reading Program Teaser

By Sean Leary
 3 days ago
The Davenport Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program kicks off on June 1st and runs through August 31st. Join the Davenport Public Library for our 2022 Summer Reading...

QuadCities.com

Quad-Cities Pridefest Kicks Off TODAY!

Join a community celebration to empower and bring awareness to the lives of the LGBTQ+ and its Allies!. Enjoy a weekend of Live music, Drag Shows, Pyro, Burlesque and much more while visiting local merchants vendors and also check out some great organizations in the QC that will be present.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Artist Gabriella Torres Presenting Outdoor Public Art Exhibit In Clinton, Iowa

Gabriella Torres is an abstract visual artist living and working in Clinton, Iowa. This summer, she is creating an outdoor public art exhibit in downtown Clinton that will run from June through September. The exhibit, designed to be a large-scale abstract forest of art, consists of 12 abstract paintings suspended in custom frames designed by local woodworker, Tim Fuller, that range in size from 4 to 10 feet. This project, partially funded by the Iowa Arts Council, aims to create an immersive art experience to promote the arts in Clinton and to attract visitors from the surrounding area.
CLINTON, IA
Davenport School’s Memorial To Breasia Terrell Unveiled Today

Students at Davenport’s Monroe Elementary School will be unveiling a special memorial to the late Breasia Terrell at 3 p.m. today at the school. Last fall, with her mother’s blessing, students began creating a memorial to Terrell. Green Thumbers on Brady St in Davenport donated a healthy young maple tree and our friends from One Eight helped to get it into the ground. This spring, the non-profit, Project 15:12, provided funding for a beautiful stone bench engraved in Breasia’s honor and the boulders lining the perimeter.
Iowa Yoga Fans! Check Out Yoga And Stories In The Park At VanderVeer This Week

The Davenport Public Library will be holding Yoga and Stories Fridays in June |Vander Veer Park at 10am. This summer the library is bringing yoga and stories to Vander Veer Park! Bring your yoga mat or a towel and join us near the playground. Afterwards we’ll have a fun craft and selected items available for check out from the OWL (Outreach Wheeled Library). Best for ages 4-10. This program will be held outdoors. In the case of inclement weather, it will be in the canceled.
DAVENPORT, IA
Meet Our Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Keys!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. You could be just what this girl needs to be the key to her heart!. Keys is a 9-month-old Pointer...
MILAN, IL
Sip and Shop Small August 20

Sip and Shop Small and Show Your Support for the Village of East Davenport on Saturday, August 20 from 3pm-6pm!. Admission is a $25 donation to The Village of East Davenport Business Association as this event is a fundraiser for The Village of East Davenport Business Association. Start at one...
Iowa Motion Picture Association gives “Remembering Forest Grove” Museum Film Top Award of Excellence

“Remembering Forest Grove”, a museum film produced by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Fourth Wall Films, received the top Award of Excellence from the Iowa Motion Picture Association in the Education category. The 10-minute film highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5, and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by Sharon Andresen and a dedicated group of local volunteers and craftspeople.
BETTENDORF, IA
The Illinois And Iowa FUN10 Is Your Place To Find Fun This Week!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
L.A. Guns Rocks The Rust Belt July 10

L.A. Guns & Faster Pussycat will rock The Rust Belt July 10!. L.A. Guns never looked like the pretty poster boys that so many of their peers did, but more the band that you would be terrified to bump into in an alley as they would likely be carrying switchblades and ready for a fight. But despite having many songs to back up that image, the band could also write powerful ballads (see the smash hit, “The Ballad Of Jayne” for Exhibit A of this argument) that showed there were some serious songwriting chops in the band. Those chops are on full display on the band’s two most recent studio albums and the upcoming new album, “Checkered Past,” arguably one of the most vital and exciting releases in the band’s catalog.
EAST MOLINE, IL
Cleppe Selected as New Bettendorf High School Principal

Bettendorf High School Associate Principal Kristy Cleppe was recently selected as the new high school principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval. “Kristy has proven herself to be an excellent administrator with vision and passion for supporting all students and staff,” said Dr. Michelle Morse, Superintendent. “We...
Bettendorf Show Choir Camp Coming Up In June

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
BETTENDORF, IA
