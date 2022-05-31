ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJTV 12

KKK recruitment flyer left on MS church steps ahead of anniversary

By Mike Suriani
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5h7h_0fvrG97W00

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss.– Members of a small African-American congregation in DeSoto County were shocked Sunday morning to find a KKK flyer on the front steps of their church.

The flyer, urging people to join the Klan, outraged Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church members just a month away from the church’s 143rd anniversary.

Pastor Rodney Moore of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church said the discovery of this KKK recruitment flyer on the steps of this Desoto County house of worship will not be tolerated.

“When Satan is busy, then you expect the unexpected,” Moore said. “In no way will that deter us from coming in here and serving God, because God has been too good to us.”

The flyer, along with a few rocks in a plastic bag, was found by Sunday School members who were looking forward to fellowship.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c0QGp_0fvrG97W00
    Flyer found on the steps of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Courtesy: Pastor Rodney Moore)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVhht_0fvrG97W00
    Flyer and rocks found on the steps of the Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Courtesy: Pastor Rodney Moore)

It was a bold and threatening letter Deacon Alvin Rice said was found just a few feet from a sign welcoming members back to “in-person” services.

Judge: Ex-cop must pay $2.2M to children of woman he killed

“The top of the flyer…you could see it talk about the Klan and joining the Klan and 14…I think it was talking about 14 states are building back up,” Rice said. “We finally got the vaccine in and all that stuff…people start coming back to church and this, right now, has caused people to be frightened again.”

Sunday morning, Sonsaray Bonner, an associated administrator at the church, called Desoto County 911 to report the matter.

“And she said, ‘Oh God, not again,'” Bonner said.

Bonner said she was taken aback by the dispatcher’s response, but found out from the investigating deputy that Union Hill isn’t the first church in Desoto County to receive the flyer.

“He said that he was sick of it, sick of having to deal with this and that he hates racism,” Bonner said.

The church has been forced to buy a new HVAC system after copper thieves left the old unit in pieces, bullet holes in the church mailbox, and now the KKK flyer are obstacles Pastor Moore vows to overcome as the church looks to its 143rd anniversary.

“We’re going to protect this church and our congregation at all cost,” Moore said.

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement Monday saying, “We are taking this matter very seriously, and the investigation is ongoing. We will provide an update if any suspects are identified.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Wrongful death lawsuit dismissed against Oxford, police chief

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge dismissed the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the City of Oxford and its police chief. This is in relation to the May 19, 2019, murder of Dominique Clayton at the hands of former Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne. Kinne is currently serving a life...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkk#Flyer#Steps Ahead#Religion#Racism#Ms#African American#Sunday School
Salon

Mississippi school sends Black preschooler home with a "Monkey Award"

On Thursday, WKYT reported that an elementary school in Batesville, Mississippi is facing criticism after a Black preschooler was sent home with something called a "Monkey Award." "Shemekia Ellis voiced concerns when her son brought home the 'Monkey Award … for entertaining others,'" reported Bria Bolden and Debra Worley. "Her...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Victim, gunman identified in MS Amazon shooting

UPDATE: Memphis police confirm that the suspect in the Amazon shooting in Horn Lake, Mississippi was killed in an officer-involved shooting at 3:20 p.m. The suspect was spotted by police in a white Honda near Whitten Road and I-40. The suspect was shot and killed during a traffic stop. Horn Lake Police have identified the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
Kait 8

Marked Tree woman killed at Amazon distribution facility

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi coroner confirmed that a woman killed in the Amazon facility in Horn Lake was from Marked Tree. Investigators say the murder happened Friday around noon. DeSoto County Coroner Josh Pounders says Ebony Leshay Crockett, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene. Region 8...
MARKED TREE, AR
localmemphis.com

Southaven boy mowing down goal to cut 50 yards for free

SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Preston Eller, a 13-year-old boy in Southaven, is taking on the 50 Yard Challenge. The challenge consists of kids in all 50 states mowing their neighbor's lawns for free. It was started by a man in Alabama. Recipients of the free mow are elderly, senior citizens,...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
thunderboltradio.com

Jackson man indicted on multiple counts, including falsely claiming to be a lawyer

Following a TBI investigation, a Jackson man is facing 13 counts including impersonating a licensed professional. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 29-year-old Tracy D. Boyd was arrested Friday morning following a year-long investigation into allegations of theft and the unauthorized practice of law. Boyd is charged with Impersonation of a...
JACKSON, TN
wtva.com

Saltillo woman killed in Union County crash

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - A fatal crash claimed the life of a Saltillo woman Tuesday night in Union County. The crash happened on Highway 349 at around 8:30 p.m. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said Marla Harshberger, 54, was driving down the highway when her vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
UNION COUNTY, MS
Covington Leader

Fact check: No, Tipton County isn’t losing its SROs – in fact, they’re asking for more

Last week a Memphis television news outlet reported a story whose headline suggested Tipton County would be losing its school resource officers. Aired the same week as the second deadliest shooting in American history, the story was an obvious cause for concern for parents of students attending Tipton County’s public schools. Superintendent John Combs issued a statement last week clarifying the matter.
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Grieving mother warns of dangers of swimming in natural waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The CDC reports that more than half of fatal and non-fatal drownings among people 15 years and older occur in natural waters. It’s amazing how something so calm and peaceful can be so rough and potentially deadly underneath. May 18, just before the unofficial start...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
fox5atlanta.com

3 teens, 2 adults charged in deadly shooting at Tennessee funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three teenagers and two adults have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy during a funeral procession for a teen homicide victim in Memphis, Tennessee. A grand jury handed down five indictments on charges including first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting death...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy