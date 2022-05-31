Park City LGBTQIA+ Task Force celebrates Pride Month with flag-raising and events throughout June

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Inland Port Authority faces trouble in a bid to acquire land owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City’s west side. The Utah Department of Transportation has already submitted an eminent domain claim for the vacant spot near I-80 and 56th West. UDOT and a small rail company have secured federal funding to put towards efforts to improve traffic and air quality issues around the Poplar Grove neighborhood. It remains unclear whether the Port Authority will try to compensate the UDOT partnership to acquire the land in question.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO