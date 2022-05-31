ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocks fall from dump truck onto highway in Fort Lauderdale

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The load from a dump truck spilled onto...

WSVN-TV

Roads reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifed along I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble in Davie. The truck jackknifed on Interstate 595 at University Drive, Thursday morning. Several westbound lanes were blocked by the vehicle as officials worked to remove it. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Who Survived Rollover Crash Told Not to Drive

"No driving" is one of the conditions that a Broward judge listed for a woman jailed after a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale. Sarah Elizabeth Manescalchi, 43, was arrested after her vehicle drove down an embankment, hit some trees, and flipped at Federal Highway and Interstate 595 near the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Video shows teens stealing golf cart near Pembroke Park city building

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for several teenagers who were caught on surveillance video stealing a golf cart in Pembroke Park. The security footage captured at least three subjects walking near the Raymond P. Oglesby Preserve city building, located along the 3100 block of Southwest 52nd Avenue, at around 7:30 p.m., Saturday.
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate double shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Miami Beach. Officials responded to the scene at the North Miami Beach Library along Northeast 164th Street, Wednesday night. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman struck, killed by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly Brightline crash took place in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce video shows the railroad tracks, the train and the covered body of a woman that was struck by a Brightline train going southbound, near the intersection of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway. Fire...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Crash in Pembroke Pines sets car on fire

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pembroke Pines caused a vehicle to catch on fire, Tuesday morning. Police closed off Sheridan Street nearby Flamingo Road due to the incident but have since reopened it. Fire crews have put out the flames. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Death investigation underway in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is currently underway after at least one person died in North Miami. Nearby residents woke up to a crime scene in the 13000 block of Northeast Third Court, early Wednesday morning. Police could be seen surrounding a black SUV. The front of...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
maggrand.com

Florida snipers cover good Samaritans and victims in alligator-infested Miami pond

Florida snipers covered good Samaritans who dived into an alligator-infested water to search for a missing mother and her son, according to reports. The victims, 80-year-old Nieves Matos, and her 56-year-old son, Mario Laza, were traveling along the Florida Turnpike in Miami on Friday when they lost control of their car and dashed into a retention pond off the highway.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Stranded boater rescued off Fort Lauderdale Beach after losing paddle

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a man after he became stranded out in the ocean off Fort Lauderdale Beach. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, they received a 911 call from the boater, who said he was about 10 miles east of the coast in a rowboat, just before 6 a.m., Sunday.

