According to WGME 13, a Maine school bus crashed into a storage building on Wednesday morning after the driver reportedly suffered some kind of a medical event. The news station reports that the, Western Foothills Regional School Unit #10, bus crashed just off of the Harlow Hill Road in the town of Mexico, Maine at about 9 o'clock in the morning on Wednesday. The crash happened near the Mexico One Stop and sent the bus careening into a storage building.

MEXICO, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO