ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City, IA

Charles City Fire Department to Test Agility of Potential Firefighters Saturday

By Mark Pitz
kchanews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charles City Fire Department is inviting potential volunteer firefighters to test their abilities this weekend. Chief Eric Whipple says they have several positions to fill and the first steps...

kchanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Vehicle making unsafe passes causes crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A vehicle making dangerous and unsafe passes caused a crash in southwest Cedar Rapids Wednesday afternoon. An Iowa State Patrol trooper encountered a vehicle making unsafe passes and traveling at a high rate of speed at 16th Ave SW and 80th St. SW near Highway 30 and Highway 100. The driver of the vehicle continued east on 16th Ave SW. The trooper was a “good distance behind the driver trying to catch them” when the driver of the alleged offending vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 16th and Wiley Boulevard and crashed into a vehicle.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kchanews.com

Correction: Closure of Main Street at Charles City Chicken Processing Plant This Summer

To allow for expansion of Pure Prairie Farms (PPF) in Charles City, the City will be vacating North Main Street directly in front of the chicken processing plant. Earlier this month, we reported that the closure would not happen this year, but that was not correct. We misinterpreted the comments of City Administrator Steve Diers from this appearance on KCHA on May 18th and we apologize for the error.
CHARLES CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Government
Charles City, IA
Government
City
Charles City, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ames and Story County Emergency Response Teams Issue Search Warrants on Monday at Two Locations Within the City of Ames

On Monday, members of the Ames and Story County Emergency Response teams executed search warrants at tow different locations within the city limits of Ames. A warrant was issued at 4709 Steinbeck, #4, with the other being issued at 108 Jewel Dr., #104. While conducting the search on Jewel Drive, 18-year-old Wunnie Conteh of Ames, was arrested by authorities on an outstanding warrant for Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor related to an incident that occurred on May 20, 2022.
STORY COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

John Deere to move cab manufacturing from Iowa to Mexico

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) — In an email sent to Waterloo employees, John Deere announced that the “production of all cabs, welding and assembly, for current and future products” will be moved to Mexico. KCRG reports the cab move will occur in incremental phases with a completion date...
WATERLOO, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
iheart.com

Six Iowa Counties In Disaster Proclamation Due To Recent Storms

(Undated) -- Six Iowa counties are included in a state disaster proclamation, because of severe weather starting May 26th and continuing. Counties include: Boone, Des Moines County, Hamilton, Ida, Lyon and Webster counties. The proclamation activates the Individual Assistance Grant program for qualifying residents as well as a Disaster Management...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agility#St Charles#Volunteer Firefighters
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Popular Central City Restaurant Will Be Reopening Soon

Folks over in Central City have a reason to celebrate this week! According to Facebook, the once popular Stove House Family Restaurant is ready to make a comeback!. Back in the summer of 2020, Stove House Family Restaurant, located at 2 Al Waterhouse Ave in Central City, officially closed its doors to customers. Less than two years later, new owners are ready to breathe new life into the restaurant.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City woman sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Mason City woman is sentenced for stealing from Fleet Farm. Candy Grace Garcia, 41, pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree theft. Law enforcement says that while working at Fleet Farm as a cashier, Garcia and another employee scanned items but then voided them out so they didn’t have to pay for the merchandise. Garcia was also accused of scanning her loyalty card during purchases by customers that gave her points toward money rewards.
MASON CITY, IA
We Are Iowa

Straight-line winds down trees, damage homes in central Iowa

BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — Monday's storms did not all come with alerted warnings, but still caused significant damage across central Iowa. The National Weather Service in Des Moines does not believe any tornadoes touched down. Straight-line winds caused damage in Boone and Hamilton counties. No severe thunderstorm warnings or...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
kiow.com

Gudmundson Wants to be a Winnebago Supervisor

Marv Gudmundson is running for the seat currently held by 1st District Supervisor Terry Durby. He is a farmer who was inspired to get back into running for office. Gudmundson demonstrates his conservatism through his stance on taxes. One of the major responsibilities of a supervisor is to make sure...
kicdam.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Palo Alto County Crash

Cylinder, IA (KICD)– A motorcyclist was hurt after the rider was involved in a crash last week near Cylinder. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 5300 mile of 390th Street, just east of town, around 11:30 Thursday morning where an investigation determined 21-year-old Braxton Long of Emmetsburg was eastbound when he lost control of his motorcycle while attempting to pass another vehicle sending him into the ditch.
PALO ALTO COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Rude Customer Caught on Video at Cedar Rapids Restaurant [VIDEO]

Ask anyone who works in the restaurant industry and they'll tell you that these are difficult times. A lack of workers coupled with ongoing supply chain issues means that sometimes customers will have a less than ideal dining experience. Yes, your patience may be tested. But rest assured that restaurant owners and servers are just as frustrated as you are! And it certainly doesn't give you the right to treat your server rudely.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
1230kfjb.com

Free Fishing Weekend in Iowa

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3rd, 4th, and 5th as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ “Free Fishing Weekend.”. Mike Stegmann, Marshall County Conservation Board Director, says the event is a great opportunity for both the young and old alike to get out and experience first-hand what fishing is all about.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
superhits1027.com

During Mason City stop, Ernst discusses potential gun law changes

MASON CITY — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says any recommendations from a bipartisan panel of senators looking into gun law changes after last week’s shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 children and two adults need to protect Americans’ Second Amendment rights to be able to keep and bear arms.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

Motorcycle crash sends one person to hospital in Olmsted Co.

OLMSTED CO., Minn - A crash on Interstate 90 this Memorial Day sends one person to the hospital. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the injured person is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says the motorcyclist crashed on Highway 63 at the I-90 West exit.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy