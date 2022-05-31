Charles City Fire Department to Test Agility of Potential Firefighters Saturday

Ask anyone who works in the restaurant industry and they'll tell you that these are difficult times. A lack of workers coupled with ongoing supply chain issues means that sometimes customers will have a less than ideal dining experience. Yes, your patience may be tested. But rest assured that restaurant owners and servers are just as frustrated as you are! And it certainly doesn't give you the right to treat your server rudely.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO