Houston, TX

HPD: Man lying next to tree struck, killed by out-of-control vehicle in NW Houston

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – A man lying next to a tree was killed Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Houston, police said. According to...

www.click2houston.com

Click2Houston.com

3 wounded after suspect opens fire from U-Haul truck outside nightclub at Houston’s south side, HPD says

HOUSTON – Houston police say 3 people were shot by a suspect who allegedly opened fire from a U-Haul truck outside a nightclub on Houston’s south side Saturday morning. According to HPD Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers with the Major Assaults Division responded to a shooting call in the 6900 block of Cullen Boulevard near Idaho Street at around 4:48 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 men charged in connection to shooting death of man in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the death of another man who was shot in a northwest Houston neighborhood in February. Gregory Pellum, 21, is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Oscar Smith III. Separately, police also arrested Shannon Washington, 42, and was charged with tampering with evidence - human corpse on February 7.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Massive police operation underway in Alvin for barricaded person

ALVIN, Texas — Dozens of police officers and tactical team members converged on an Alvin apartment complex Thursday after a barricaded person was reported there. It happened in the 400 block of West Dumble Street near and West Coombs Street. A man walked into the Alvin Police Department lobby...
ALVIN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Grandfather killed alongside 4 young grandsons near Centerville identified; Escaped inmate believed to be responsible

The four Houston-area children who were found dead inside a home in Centerville were identified as students who attended the Tomball Independent School District, the district revealed. Their 66-year-old grandfather was also among those slain. According to Crime Stoppers of Houston, the victims were identified as Mark Collins, 66; Waylon...
CENTERVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Police Fatally Shoot Texas Fugitive After Family Of 5 Killed

Texas prison officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month has been fatally shot by law enforcement after he killed a family of five and took their truck. State prison system spokesman Jason Clark says Gonzalo Lopez was killed about 35 south of San Antonio late Thursday. Lopez was thought to be hiding near Centerville, Texas, when they received a call from someone concerned after not hearing from an elderly relative. Officers went to a weekend cabin near Centerville and found the bodies of one adult and four minors. Authorities say the family was from Houston. Officials say law enforcement officers and Lopez exchanged gunfire before he was fatally shot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot to death at southwest Houston hotel

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman found at 6978 Windwater Parkway near the Southwest Freeway about 10:55 a.m. Monday morning. Police said that the identity of the woman, 46, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX

