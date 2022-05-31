ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Manson Family member arrested in Mobile recommended for parole

By Summer Poole, The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HY8Kq_0fvrDjeW00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A California parole panel has recommended the release of Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel, according to the Associated Press.

Krenwinkel’s family described her as a “perfect, normal, happy, clever, studious, pious, well-behaved child who enjoyed her family life, school and church activities, and was never in trouble.” She met Manson when she was 18-years-old through her half-sister. Krenwinkel attended college for one semester at Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.

Manson follower denied parole by California governor

Kremwinkel was staying with some relatives in Mobile whenever officials with the Los Angeles Police Department contacted the then Mobile Police Chief, James Robinson, to look for her and arrest her, according to the book Helter Skelter.

The panel acted Thursday, more than five decades after she and other followers of the cult leader terrorized the state. She wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using the blood of one of their victims.

Krenwinkel helped kill pregnant actor Sharon Tate and four other people in 1969. She helped kill grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife Rosemary the next night.

The parole recommendation for the 74-year-old will likely go to Gov. Gavin Newsom for a decision within five months. He has previously rejected parole recommendations for other followers of Manson, who died in prison in 2017.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Sergeant outraged at number of kids murdered in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sergeant with the Mobile Police Department expressed his outrage over the murders that happened in Mobile this year during a news conference about a 14-year-old who was murdered early Wednesday morning. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 1, a 14-year-old girl was shot and killed at Michael Donald […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Zeigler Boulevard in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person was shot Wednesday, June 1. Police were called to University Hospital in reference to one person being shot. When they arrived, they found a man who claimed to have been shot on Ziegler Boulevard. The suspect is unknown at this […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Former BLB Housing Authority director charged with theft

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The former Executive Director of the Bayou La Batre Housing Authority is now facing a criminal charge of theft. 55-year-old Virginia Huddleston was charged with 3rd-degree felony theft. She was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail Friday and bonded out less than an hour later. This comes after she was […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mother to 11-year-old shooting victim speaks out

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of an 11-year-old murder victim is speaking out and has a message for parents. “Keep your son’s close to you. This world is crazy. You never know what’ll happen. You’ll never know when it’s the end of it.”. Those words...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman dances her way into Metro Jail after stopping traffic

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers on Schillinger Road got an impromptu street performance Tuesday afternoon. “Only in mobile... We pulled out of Chili’s -- she got out -- pulled her pants down - and has been holding up the road flipping everybody off,” said one driver -- who filmed the incident.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Detention center sergeant accused of choking, hitting teen inmate in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A sergeant with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Saturday after investigators say he choked and punched a 16-year-old detained at a juvenile detention center in Escambia County, Florida.  Sgt. Gregory Bivens, 28, is charged with cruelty toward a child and battery.  An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Patricia Krenwinkel
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Gavin Newsom
CBS 42

Missing family found safe: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A missing mother and her children have been found safe in Mobile after previously being reported missing, according to Mobile Police. Officials with the Mobile Police Department said the family was found safe Monday, May 30. According to a Facebook post by the child’s father, Richard Forrister, no one had seen […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire in Spanish Fort; no injuries

UPDATE (10:34 a.m.): According to family members, a 14-year-old woke his uncle up whenever the fire started. The house is completely destroyed and the family members have lost everything. A 2-year-old, 11-year-old, 14-year-old, 18-year-old and the uncle were all in the house at the time the fire started. SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

House fire leaves Spanish Fort family homeless

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Wednesday morning began with a frantic call to 911. Carlos Robinson was inside his Spanish Fort home when he heard his 14-year-old nephew moving through the house. “I was like, ‘Why are you up so early?’ He’s a hard sleeper, so he didn’t really realize what woke him up. I […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manson Family#Prison#Wkrg#The Associated Press#Spring Hill College#Mobile Police Chief#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Olmstead’s rescue comes with only minutes to spare

By David Rainer, Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources The U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer said only minutes remained before he reached the point of no return. Kevin Olmstead of Fairhope, a veteran angler and fishing guide for more than 20 years, had been in the water in Mississippi Sound for 10 hours after […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Popular Pensacola restaurant closes after 18 years

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A popular Pensacola restaurant closed Tuesday after operating in the city for 18 years. Wayne’s Family Diner announced May 9 that the restaurant would close its doors Tuesday, May 31. The restaurant operated at Loblolly Lane near I-10 and Pine Forest Road in Pensacola.  In a Facebook post, staff thanked […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy