The Atlanta Braves will take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. The Braves have been one of the most disappointing teams in all of baseball this season. After their World Series victory, many expected Atlanta to at least be one of the best teams in their division. Instead, the Braves are currently second in the NL East with a 25-27 record. That mark has them 9.5 games behind first place, so Atlanta is already under pressure to begin making up ground. The Rockies have had a similarly poor season. No one expected Colorado to be good, and they certainly haven’t surprised anyone with a 23-28 record and last place in their division. Despite all of that, this should be a fun matchup. Let’s cut to the chase and get into the pick.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO