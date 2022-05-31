UConn Health implementing Epic EHR system into its neonatal intensive care unit

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, Mass., part of Trinity Health of New England, is trimming jobs. The hospital laid off 12 of its 380 unionized nurses, the Massachusetts Nurses Association told Western Mass News in May. Translators and ancillary staff were also affected by the cuts. Trinity Health of New England, which declined to provide the number of workers affected by the layoffs, attributed the cuts to national disruption in the healthcare industry. In addition to the layoffs, Trinity Health of New England is also eliminating some positions that are currently vacant.

