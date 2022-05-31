ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

Taylor Guitars Names New CEO

By Karen Pearlman
San Diego Business Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Powers, head of guitar development at Taylor Guitars, has been promoted to president and CEO of the El Cajon-based company. Officials at Taylor, one of the world’s leading builders of premium acoustic guitars, said that Powers will continue to lead the company’s guitar development area, and that his new title...

