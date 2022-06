CHICAGO - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Joliet woman who is facing several charges in a deadly crash last March in the southwestern suburb. Maria Aiello, 46, was accused of crashing her car into an Acura LTX that was stopped at a red light on March 15 near Glenwood and Springfield avenues. The collision forced the Acura into a tree near the intersection and the car became engulfed in flames, police said.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO