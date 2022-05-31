ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas hit with another record high gas price average of $4.13 after Memorial Day weekend

By Miriam Battles
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuKWi_0fvrCP3V00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gas prices hit Arkansans with another record high as families wrapped up their Memorial Day weekend.

AAA officials reported Tuesday that the average gas price in the state is $4.13, up nearly two cents from a week ago.

Drivers in Lafayette County are seeing the highest prices in the state with an average of $4.47 per gallon. Van Buren County has the lowest gas price average of $3.95 per gallon.

In central Arkansas, Pine Bluff drivers are paying an average of $4.20. Hot Springs drivers are paying an average of $4.09 per gallon. Drivers in the Little Rock metro drivers are paying an average of $4.06 per gallon.

Police reveal motive for Memorial Day weekend shooting in downtown Ozark

Diesel fuel in the Natural State remained constant since Monday at $5.17 per gallon.

The national average price of regular gas slightly rose to $4.62, up two cents from a week ago.

Even though gas prices are steadily increasing, AAA officials said that did not stop the travel volume over the holiday weekend.

“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said.

Some people are continuing to travel amid the gas prices, but if the prices continue to raise the record highs, some may be forced to alter their travel plans. However, there may be a chance that the need for travel triumphs the high prices.

A look at Josh Duggar’s potential federal prisons

“But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon,” Gross added.

To see the latest fuel prices near you, head to our Gas Tracker page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Gas prices rise to new record high, eight cent increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – According to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch, The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $4.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, a new record high. That price is eight cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year. St. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
Little Rock, AR
Sports
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Rain-Soaked Lake Hamilton Seeing Limits Filled Early

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The rain has started to fall in central Arkansas and doesn’t look like it will let up for the rest of the day at the annual Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American. Some anglers were able to fill their limits early in the morning, but are definitely hoping to cull as the day wears on. There are bites to be had, but like most of the anglers expected, it’s really going to be about who found the best quality on Lake Hamilton, not the quantity.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Duggar
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Cabot, AR

Cabot is a small city 20 miles northeast of Little Rock in Lonoke County, Arkansas. With a population of just over 26,376 people, it is one of the smaller cities in the state. Like many small cities in Arkansas, the modest community of Cabot owes its history and existence to the railroad industry.
CABOT, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders lifted, 1 in place

Two boil water orders have been lifted and another remains in place. The order for Brunner Hill Water Association in Baxter County, including all customers on Jordan Road, has been lifted as of Friday morning at 10:45. According to a spokesperson, the order was issued Tuesday due to a water...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Memorial Day Weekend#Central Arkansas#Arkansans#Aaa#Springs
hopeprescott.com

Roderick Vann, Jr. Arrested For Breaking or Entering

On May 27, 2022 at approximately 12:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Rodrick Vann Jr., 25, of Texarkana, AR. Mr. Vann was arrested and charged with breaking or entering with damage to property, and fleeing in vehicle. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington in Hope, AR. Vann was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
TEXARKANA, AR
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Limits Aplenty on Day 1 at Hamilton

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Day 1 of the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine All-American set things up for a tight race the rest of the way on Lake Hamilton. Though Connor Cunningham staked himself to a big lead, basically everyone else in the tournament caught a limit to get rolling, guaranteeing the competition will be stiff to make the cut for Day 3.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
5newsonline.com

Active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas on the rise

The Arkansas Department of Health reported the last time Arkansas was under 1,000 active COVID cases was April 18. Since then, numbers have continued to grow.
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy